Interfor Appoints Christina Sistrunk to its Board of Directors

BURNABY, British Columbia, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Christina Sistrunk of Lumberton, Mississippi as an independent director of the Company. Ms. Sistrunk served as President and CEO of Aera Energy, LLC (an independent upstream oil and gas company) between 2015 and 2020. Prior to this, Ms. Sistrunk held multiple roles with increasing responsibility over her 17-year career at Shell, including Vice President roles (leadership of Arctic strategy development from 2014 to 2015, and of Gulf of Mexico production from 2009 to 2014). Ms. Sistrunk currently serves on the External Advisory Council for The Ohio State University College of Engineering, and on the Advisory Board for Renewell Energy. She holds a BS Chemical Engineering from The Ohio State University.



Ms. Sistrunk’s appointment is a successful outcome of the Board’s director succession process. Her appointment increases the percentage of women directors on Interfor’s Board, to 30%.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking information about the Company’s director succession process. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor’s annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”, which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are based on the Company’s expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information or statements, except as required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 5.0 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

