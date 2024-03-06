Mayfield City Hall and Police Dept. Approved for Nearly $1.4 Million in FEMA Recovery Funds

Frankfort, Ky. – FEMA has approved $ 1,391,531 to the Commonwealth of Kentucky to replace the Mayfield City Hall & Police Department which were destroyed by Dec. 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes.

During the incident period, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and E4 tornadoes caused widespread damage in the City of Mayfield. As a result, Mayfield City Hall & Police Department was destroyed. In response, the applicant will use contractors to restore this facility to its pre-disaster function and capacity.

Funding for this Public Assistance project is authorized under Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, reimbursing eligible applicants for the cost of debris removal; life-saving emergency protective measures; and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities like buildings, roads and utilities.

Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop project worksheets and scopes of work. Following approvals by FEMA and KYEM, FEMA obligates funding for the project.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types of private non-profit organizations including some houses of worship, so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

The federal share for this Public Assistance project is 90 percent of the eligible with the remaining non-federal share of 10% to be contributed by other sources.