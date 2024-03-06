Dr. Ana Everett to Deliver Critical Commodities in Ethiopia and Discusses Food Security & Financial Inclusion
ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ana Everett, a distinguished member of the Berean Christian Church and the visionary CEO of SolutionsAe, Inc., is set to deliver the first order related to a monumental $336 million Critical Commodities contract in Ethiopia at the end of March 2024. This achievement comes after securing the contract last year, marking a significant milestone in her company's efforts to contribute to Ethiopia's development.
In recognition of her groundbreaking work, Dr. Everett has been invited by a prestigious university to share insights on her initiatives aimed at tackling Food Security and Financial Inclusion in Africa. She will discuss the pivotal role Blacks in the US can play in supporting long-term development in emerging economies, emphasizing how such endeavors can yield extensive benefits for communities both in the US and abroad.
Since initiating her operations in Ethiopia, Dr. Everett has successfully established contractual relationships with the government and has garnered the trust of top banks. These institutions now leverage her software solutions to facilitate Peer2Peer and Corporate Remittance, focusing on transactions that drive significant social advantages.
Expanding her entrepreneurial footprint, Dr. Everett has also become a principal partner and owner of Everett’s Ethiopian Escape – a luxury boutique hotel and spa, encompassing 55 rooms, 2 restaurants, 2 clubs, and a cafe. This venture further cements her commitment to contributing to Ethiopia's economic and social landscape.
Dr. Everett's contributions are a testament to her dedication to fostering sustainable development and financial empowerment in Africa. Her work not only addresses critical needs but also builds bridges between the US and African nations, promoting a future of mutual growth and prosperity.
For more information about Dr. Ana Everett's initiatives and upcoming engagements, please contact:
Dr. Ana Everett - CEO
SolutionsAe, Inc.
1954 Airport Road
Suite 122
Chamblee, Ga 30341
1-888-562-4441
**About SolutionsAe, Inc.**
SolutionsAe, Inc., led by CEO Dr. Ana Everett, is at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions aimed at addressing critical challenges in developing countries. With a focus on Food Security and Financial Inclusion, the company plays a pivotal role in facilitating sustainable development and empowering communities across Africa.
**About Everett’s Ethiopian Escape**
Everett’s Ethiopian Escape is a premier luxury boutique hotel and spa in Ethiopia, offering an unparalleled hospitality experience. Founded by Dr. Ana Everett, the establishment boasts 55 exquisite rooms, sophisticated dining options, vibrant clubs, and a serene cafe, setting a new standard for luxury and comfort in Ethiopia.
Dr. Ana Everett
SolutionsAe Inc.
+1 888-562-4441
team@solutionsae.com