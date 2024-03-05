Attorney General Reyes Joins Amicus Supporting Texas’ Law Prohibiting Experimental Pediatric Gender-Transition Procedures

March 5, 2024

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes is joining a coalition of 23 other state attorneys general filing an amicus brief in the Supreme Court of Texas in support of the state’s law prohibiting pediatric gender-transition procedures.

States are responsible for protecting the health and safety of their children from dangerous and experimental medical procedures. Texas’ law is presumptively constitutional as it regulates gender-transition procedures for all minors, regardless of sex.

S.B. 14, like similar laws enacted in many states, prohibits healthcare providers from performing surgery on, and administering hormones to, minors for gender transition.

Texas, through its legislature, has concluded that it would await the results of gender experimentation being conducted elsewhere before allowing its vulnerable children to be used as guinea pigs.

Alabama AG Steve Marshall and Arkansas AG Tim Griffin are the attorneys leading the brief. They are joined by AG Reyes and the following states: Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

