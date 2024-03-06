From Select Shelves to Nationwide: Tabitha Brown's Donna’s Recipe Vegan Hair Care Expands at Target

Donna's Recipe Sweet Potato Pie Collection and Co-Founders, Tabitha Brown and Gina Woods

Celebrity, Tabitha Brown's vegan hair care line, Donna’s Recipe, is expanding into more Target locations nationwide after its successful debut launch last July.

We are a proud black woman-owned, self-funded small business and we’re thankful for this beautiful partnership with Target. Our customers are excited to get Donna’s Recipe at their local Target.” — Gina Woods, Co-Founder of Donna’s Recipe

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the tremendous success of Tabitha Brown's four-part collaboration with Target, her vegan hair care brand, Donna’s Recipe, is broadening its reach within Target stores across the nation as of February 24th. This decision comes on the heels of a triumphant debut last July on select Target shelves, both in physical stores and online.

The brand's celebrated Sweet Potato Pie Collection will now be accessible in 600 Target locations nationwide, a significant jump from the initial 450 stores. This collection features a range of products, including the Extra Creamy Moisturizing Shampoo, Conditioner, Leave-In, Hair Cream, and Hair and Scalp Oil. Each item is infused with a proprietary blend of natural ingredients like sweet potato extract, cinnamon, warm vanilla, shea butter, oat milk, and coconut oil, aimed at fostering hair growth and strength. Priced at $15.99, this collection offers versatility and customization to suit all hair types.

In addition, the flagship Strength Hair Oil, a cornerstone of Donna’s Recipe's offerings, will extend its presence to 600 Target locations in March, up from the original 140 stores. This product, priced at $24.99, has garnered acclaim and achieved best-seller status within Target's textured hair category, emphasizing consumer willingness to invest in quality, effective products free from detrimental additives.

This expansion is largely attributed to the vocal demand from both Target and Donna’s Recipe's clientele, who expressed a strong desire on social media for wider availability of the brand in Target stores nationwide. Their feedback was instrumental in facilitating this rapid expansion.

Gina Woods- Co-Founder of Donna’s Recipe expressed gratitude towards the partnership, saying “We are a proud black woman-owned, self-funded small business and so we knew entering mass retail could present new challenges. However, Target welcomed us with open arms and their support has been invaluable. We’re thankful for this beautiful partnership with Target and our customer is just as excited to be able to get their Donna’s Recipe at their local Target.”

About Donna’s Recipe:

Donna’s Recipe, co-founded by Brown and social entrepreneur Gina Woods in 2020, aims to deliver vegan, premium-quality hair care solutions. The brand's mission resonates with customers seeking effective, vegan products for a consistent hair care routine. With a range spanning from shampoos to vitamins, Donna’s Recipe offers products priced between $10-$25 individually and $50-$150 for bundles. Available at Target, Ulta Beauty, and through its official website, Donna’s Recipe is dedicated to providing nourishing, vegan-friendly hair care options for all.