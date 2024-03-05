PHOTO: Cornyn Meets with Del Rio Chamber of Commerce, City Leaders

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met today with Mayor Al Arreola, San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios, members of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce, and other city leaders to discuss various infrastructure projects in the region, including at Laughlin Air Force Base, area highways, and international bridge expansion. See photo attached and below.

This image is in the public domain, but those wishing to do so may credit the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

