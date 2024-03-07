VIPC Awards CCF Grant to UVA Health for At-Home Monitoring Solution for Pediatric Asthma

CCF funding supports Dr. Shrirang Gadrey and his novel device to detect respiratory rate and labored breathing patterns before asthma attacks occur.

We expect to not only take away guesswork from worried parents, but also enhance patient safety, reduce burdensome costs, provide equity, and improve long-term outcomes of pediatric asthma.” — Dr. Shrirang Gadrey, UVA School of Medicine

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that UVA Health has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $100,000 in support of research conducted by Dr. Shrirang Gadrey. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $54 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs, and university-based inventors since 2012 in support of critical early technology testing and market validation efforts.

Early detection of distressed breathing can trigger early life-saving treatment for a child suffering an asthma attack, but every child’s distress signs can look different. Because of this, parents of pediatric asthma patients often find it difficult to accurately diagnose an attack. Using a groundbreaking form of technology known as Analysis of Respiratory Kinematics, or ARK, Gadrey and his team are designing a remote monitoring device to automate, individualize, and improve the detection of labored breathing patterns and diagnosis of asthma attacks in children. The CCF grant will be used to optimize ARK prototypes for home use and develop the necessary remote monitoring infrastructure.

“Although breathing patterns contain vital diagnostic and prognostic information, current monitoring processes are very subjective and rely heavily on visual inspections. There are no devices on the market that can accurately measure breathing patterns and risk stratify asthma attacks even in hospitalized children, let alone from any location or setting,” said Gadrey, MBBS MPH and Associate Professor of Medicine at UVA School of Medicine. “With this innovation, we expect to not only take away guesswork from worried parents, but also enhance patient safety, reduce burdensome costs, provide equity, and improve long-term outcomes of pediatric asthma.”

“Dr. Gadrey started with an ‘all-things-to-all-people’ solution, but through thorough customer discovery and engagement with the ICAP program and other entrepreneurial resources available in the Commonwealth, he has identified the pediatric asthma market as an important target,” said Hina Mehta, VIPC’s Director for University Programs. “He has an excellent relationship with qualified mentors, has identified a clear commercialization pathway, and CCF funding will be an important component for advancing the solution and putting it in the hands of consumers.”

