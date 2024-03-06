CHKP Foods, a pioneer in the plant-based category, debuts their newest flavor at Expo West 2024
CHKP Foods, a pioneer in the plant-based category that transforms chickpeas into thick and creamy dairy-free yogurts, announces its newest yogurt variety, Mango
Noam Dekkers, my co-founder and a chef, replicated the flavor of the mangoes on his 60-year-old mango tree! Commercializing proved challenging, but we crafted a prep that met his discerning standards”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Packed with nutrition and flavor, this addition to the CHKP yogurt line showcases the brand's commitment to bringing new, on-trend innovation with yogurts with a surprisingly thick and creamy texture, good-for-your-gut live active cultures and probiotics. The new CHKP Mango yogurt is a fusion of traditional dairy yogurt's rich texture and the exotic sweetness of ripe mangoes.
Noam Sharon, Co-Founder and CEO of CHKP Foods
CHKP Foods has been creating a new category of plant-based dairy alternative products with yogurts and cream cheese that unlock the benefits of chickpeas with sustainable powered protein. The company's innovative chickpea yogurt, currently available in four delicious flavors, delivers 5g to 6g of bioavailable protein per 5.3 oz cup with less sugar than many almond, coconut, and soy-based yogurts — positioning CHKP as a true stand-out in the dairy-free space. CHKP plant-based yogurts SRP is $2.49.
The brand will be prominent at the upcoming Expo West in Anaheim, California, an industry event renowned for showcasing innovative natural food and beverage products. The team will debut the mango-flavored yogurt and its original flavors: strawberry, vanilla, blueberry, and unsweetened plain. The brand will also be sampling its chickpea-based cream cheese, which debuted at last year's Expo West.
CHKP Foods will have a booth at Expo West in the North Hall, "Hot Products" section, booth #N1639, from Wednesday, March 13, through Friday, March 15.
ABOUT CHKP FOODS
CHKP Foods is a leading name in the plant-based chickpea-based food industry, dedicated to creating innovative and delicious plant-powered products. With a focus on health, sustainability, and flavor, CHKP Foods continues to redefine the landscape of plant-based alternatives.
CHKP Foods was incorporated in 2021 and launched to market in New York City and surrounding areas in June 2022. In January 2023, CHKP launched in Northeast Whole Foods Markets as the regional representative for the retailer's first-ever Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP). Of more than 500 national applicants, Whole Foods Market selected just nine regional brands nationwide for the inaugural program, each demonstrating on-trend product differentiation and entrepreneurial readiness with a strong potential for success in the marketplace.
Today, CHKP Foods has a presence in all Whole Foods Markets throughout the Northeast, ShopRite, Fairway Market, Wild by Nature, and Town and Country. Coming soon, the brand will continue its rapid expansion in the plant-based yogurt category with Mother's, New Seasons, and United Market Street.
CHKP is available through UNFI, KeHE, and regional distributors on the East and West coasts.
Please contact sales@chkpfoods.com for more information.
