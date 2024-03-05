Prelude Announces Acceptance of Multiple Preclinical Abstracts at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting

Posters to highlight highly selective oral SMARCA2 degrader, potentially best-in-class CDK9 inhibitor and next-generation CDK4/6 inhibitor

WILMINGTON, Del., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that three posters with preclinical data on the Company’s highly selective oral SMARCA2 degrader, its potentially best-in-class CDK9 inhibitor and its next-generation CDK4/6 inhibitor, have been accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, taking place from April 5 to 10, 2024.



Peggy Scherle, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Prelude, stated, “We look forward to sharing data on the preclinical characterization of our lead oral SMARCA2 degrader, PRT7732, which is on track to advance into Phase 1 clinical development in the second half of this year, and to presenting additional preclinical data for our highly selective and potent CDK9 inhibitor, PRT2527, that supports its potential therapeutic value in combination with BTK and BCL2 inhibitors in lymphoid malignancies. For our next generation CDK4/6 inhibitor, PRT3645, we will present preclinical data supporting its potential therapeutic value in combination with other targeted therapies for a range of tumor types in addition to breast cancer.”

Details on the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Preclinical characterization of PRT7732: A highly potent, selective, and orally bioavailable targeted protein degrader of SMARCA2

Presenter: Artem Shvartsbart

Session Category: Chemistry

Session Title: Targeted Protein Degradation

Session Date and Time: Tuesday April 9, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 21

Poster Board Number: 4

Published Abstract Number: 4503

Title: PRT2527, a Novel Highly Selective Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor, Has Potent Antitumor Activity in Combination with BTK and BCL2 Inhibition in Various Lymphoid Malignancies

Presenter: Norman Fultang

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Novel Biologic Therapies and Therapeutic Targets

Session Date and Time: Tuesday April 9, 2024, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 27

Poster Board Number: 14

Published Abstract Number: 5966

Title: The Brain Penetrant CDK4/6 Inhibitor, PRT3645, is Highly Effective in Combination with Other Targeted Therapies in Preclinical Models of Breast Cancer, CRC and NSCLC

Presenter: Yue Zou

Session Category: Molecular/Cellular Biology and Genetics

Session Title: Pharmacologic Targeting of Cell Cycle Proteins

Session Date and Time: Tuesday April 9, 2024, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 18

Poster Board Number: 10

Published Abstract Number: 5710

On Friday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m. PT, the Company will host a live webcast “Let’s Talk SMARCA” Teach-In on the basic science behind the role of SMARCA in the chromatin remodeling complex and its potential clinical relevance in multiple cancers. To attend in person or via webcast, visit: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5dwkjbcy. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Prelude website for 90 days.

About Prelude

Prelude is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. Prelude’s diverse pipeline is comprised of highly differentiated, potentially best-in-class proprietary small molecule compounds aimed at addressing clinically validated pathways for cancers with selectable underserved patients. Prelude’s pipeline includes: an IV administered, potent and highly selective SMARCA2 degrader, PRT3789, a preclinical oral SMARCA2 selective degrader, PRT7732, a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, PRT2527, and a next generation CDK4/6 inhibitor, PRT3645.

For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, anticipated discovery, preclinical and clinical development activities for Prelude’s product candidates, the potential safety, efficacy, benefits and addressable market for Prelude’s product candidates, the expected timeline for initial proof-of-concept data and clinical trial results for Prelude’s product candidates, and the sufficiency of Prelude’s cash runway into 2026. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The words “believes,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “potential,” “likely,” “projects,” “continue,” “will,” “schedule,” and “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. Although Prelude believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Prelude cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and the timing and results of biotechnology development and potential regulatory approval is inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause Prelude's actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to Prelude's ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, clinical trial sites and our ability to enroll eligible patients, supply chain and manufacturing facilities, Prelude’s ability to maintain and recognize the benefits of certain designations received by product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, Prelude's ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, Prelude's ability to protect intellectual property, and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Prelude’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents that Prelude files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Prelude undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:

Lindsey Trickett

Vice President, Investor Relations

240.543.7970

ltrickett@preludetx.com

Media Contact:

Helen Shik

Shik Communications

617.510.4373

Helen@ShikCommunications.com



