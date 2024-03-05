Submit Release
STATEMENT BY COMMISSIONER MILLER HONORING FRITCH FIRE CHIEF ZEB SMITH AND OUR FRONTLINE HEROES IN THE TEXAS PANHANDLE

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of one of our courageous frontline heroes in the Texas Panhandle. Fritch Fire Chief Zeb Smith made the ultimate sacrifice while battling to contain the devastation plaguing our community. Amidst the destruction of hundreds of miles of fencing, numerous structures, and the tragic loss of over 6000 cattle, our first responders have shown remarkable bravery in their efforts to protect lives. Thanks to their unwavering courage, they have managed to prevent even greater loss of life during this unprecedented disaster. Today, as we mourn the loss of Chief Smith, let us honor his bravery and the selflessness of all our emergency personnel who continue to risk their lives to keep us safe."

For those seeking assistance or wishing to provide support, TDA resources and information on how to help can be found here. 

If you are in emergency need of hay to feed livestock, please visit TDA’s Hay Hotline here. 

To donate or for more information on the STAR Fund, please follow this link. 

To access TDA’s AgriStress Helpline, please call 833-897-2474 or follow this link.

