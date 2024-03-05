Industry-Leading Employment Litigators Tritia Murata and David Zins Join Davis Wright Tremaine in Los Angeles

MARCH 5, 2024 – In a significant expansion of the firm's national employment law practice, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP has added two renowned litigators to its team. Tritia M. Murata and David P. Zins have joined the firm as partners in Los Angeles, advancing the firm's strategic growth in California.

Murata and Zins come to Davis Wright from Morrison & Foerster LLP, where Murata was co-chair of the Global Employment & Labor Group and the two of them co-led the firm's wage and hour class action practice. They join a Davis Wright employment team that is one of the largest in the country, with nearly 100 lawyers, including 28 in Los Angeles.

"Tritia and David are at the top of the game when it comes to bet-the-company wage and hour litigation," said Jenna Mooney, co-chair of Davis Wright's employment services group. "They are creative, strategic, and extraordinarily effective, with an unmatched record of success defending clients in high-exposure class action and Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) matters. Clients hire them to win."

"The arrival of Tritia and David brings our already strong employment presence in California to a new level," said Julie Capell, Davis Wright's Los Angeles partner-in-charge and a member of the firm's employment services group. "Their courtroom strength will complement our existing win-focused class action practice and will significantly advance our firmwide plans for growth in California."

Davis Wright's employment team is ranked by Chambers USA as a nationwide leader and as one of the "Elite" labor and employment groups serving California. The team includes 10 fellows of the College of Labor and Employment Law, five of whom are in California.

"It's extremely rare to find a top-of-market employment group embedded within a full-service firm," said Murata. "Davis Wright's broad spectrum of expertise, and its leadership position in industries such as food and beverage, financial services, retail, and technology, make the platform a perfect fit for our areas of focus and for our existing clients. This is a unique opportunity and a great place for our team to thrive and grow."

Murata and Zins have spent the bulk of their legal careers at Morrison Foerster, where they built a substantial and interrelated practice focused on aggressively defending and defeating class and other group-wide wage-and-hour matters for clients across multiple industries. They also use their years of courtroom experience to help advise clients on day-to-day employment concerns.

Both attorneys are heavily involved in DEI efforts and committed to pro bono work. Murata was a longtime member, and most recently the co-chair, of Morrison Foerster's Women's Strategy Committee, which promotes the advancement of women at the firm and in the profession. Her many other DEI activities have included serving on the inaugural steering committee of the Los Angeles Summer Legal Institute, a youth scholar program offered by Just the Beginning – A Pipeline Organization. Zins helped found Morrison Foerster's LGBTQ+ affinity group in Los Angeles and most recently served as the firm's L.A. hiring partner. He frequently advises nonprofits on employment issues and supports LGBTQ+ advocacy work. Both Zins and Murata have received the California Lawyers Association's Wiley W. Manuel Certificate, recognizing their commitment to pro bono work.

"Tritia and I have been extremely impressed with Davis Wright's nationally recognized leadership in DEI and social impact," said Zins. "They are walking the talk and have been recognized by major clients for doing so. This is an area dear to our hearts, and we can't wait to begin contributing to Davis Wright's innovative efforts."

Murata received her B.S. from UCLA and her J.D. from UCLA School of Law. Zins received his B.A. from Wake Forest University and his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School.

Murata and Zins were both included in the 2023 Los Angeles Business Journal list of Leaders of Influence: Labor & Employment Attorneys. They have also been named to the Los Angeles Daily Journal's list of California's Top Labor and Employment Lawyers. In 2020, Murata was named a Law360 MVP of the Year in employment law, after she led a team, which included Zins, to a seminal PAGA trial win in a "suitable seating" action. Murata has also been named a Trailblazer in employment law and litigation by the National Law Journal.

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is an AmLaw 100 law firm with more than 600 lawyers representing clients based throughout the United States and around the world. Learn more at www.dwt.com.