C4 Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data on Highly Selective Orally Bioavailable BiDAC™ Degraders at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024

CFT1946 Data Demonstrates Promising Single Agent and Combination Activity in Preclinical Models of BRAF V600X Melanoma, Colorectal Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Brain Metastasis

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced the acceptance of two preclinical poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 taking place April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, California.



Details of the posters are as follows:

Title: CFT1946, a potent, selective BRAF V600X mutant-specific degrader demonstrates superior activity as a single agent to clinically approved BRAF inhibitors and standard of care combinations in preclinical models of BRAF V600X melanoma, CRC, NSCLC, and brain metastasis

Abstract Number: 1658

Session Date and Time: Monday April 8, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 14

Session Title: Cell Signaling Components as Therapeutic Targets

Presenter: Bridget Kreger, Ph.D., principal scientist, biology

Title: CFT8634, a BRD9 BiDAC™ degrader, is active in a subset of multiple myeloma cell line models and synergistic when combined with pomalidomide or dexamethasone

Abstract Number: 6064

Session Date and Time: Tuesday April 9, 2024 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 30

Session Title: Targeted Protein Degraders

Presenter: Laura Poling, Ph.D., director, biology

In November 2023, C4T made the strategic decision to discontinue clinical development of CFT8634 based on clinical data from the Phase 1 trial.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T’s degrader medicines are designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

About CFT1946

CFT1946 is an orally bioavailable BiDAC™ degrader designed to be potent and selective against BRAF V600X mutant targets. In preclinical studies, CFT1946 is active in vivo and in vitro in models with BRAF V600E-driven disease and in models resistant to BRAF inhibitors. CFT1946 is currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in BRAF V600 mutant solid tumors including non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer and melanoma. More information about this trial may be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT05668585).

