Tempest Announces Upcoming Presentation of Preclinical Data for TPST-1120 in Renal Cell Carcinoma at the AACR Annual Meeting
BRISBANE, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-classi targeted and immune-mediated therapeutics to fight cancer, today announced that collaborators at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) at Havard Medical School will present a poster with preclinical data supporting the advancement of TPST-1120 as a potential treatment for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, CA.
|
Poster presentation details:
|Title:
|PPAR-α Antagonist Enhances Immunotherapy and Anti
|Angiogenic Therapy to Inhibit Murine Renal Cancer
|Abstract Number:
|3045
|Date & Time:
|Monday, April 8, 2024; 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. PT
|Session Title:
|Oncogenic Transcription Factors
|Location:
|Poster Section 18
All regular abstracts are available for viewing via AACR’s online itinerary planner, located here.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a diverse portfolio of small molecule product candidates containing tumor-targeted and/or immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s novel programs range from early research to later-stage investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.
|i If approved by the FDA