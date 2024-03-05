Tempest Announces Upcoming Presentation of Preclinical Data for TPST-1120 in Renal Cell Carcinoma at the AACR Annual Meeting

Submit Release
BRISBANE, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-classi targeted and immune-mediated therapeutics to fight cancer, today announced that collaborators at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) at Havard Medical School will present a poster with preclinical data supporting the advancement of TPST-1120 as a potential treatment for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, CA.

Poster presentation details:
     
Title:   PPAR-α Antagonist Enhances Immunotherapy and Anti
    Angiogenic Therapy to Inhibit Murine Renal Cancer
Abstract Number:     3045
Date & Time:   Monday, April 8, 2024; 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. PT
Session Title:   Oncogenic Transcription Factors
Location:   Poster Section 18


About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a diverse portfolio of small molecule product candidates containing tumor-targeted and/or immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s novel programs range from early research to later-stage investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

Investor & Media Contacts

Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

 
