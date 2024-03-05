Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,246 in the last 365 days.

Auditor DiZoglio Appoints Dr. Keshire Naidoo to the Department of Developmental Services Self-Determination Advisory Board 

BostonState Auditor Diana DiZoglio appointed Dr. Keshire Naidoo to serve on the Department of Developmental Services Self-Determination Advisory Board. She will serve on the board for a term of three years.

Dr. Naidoo is an associate professor of physical therapy at the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, where she serves as Interim Chair of the Physical Therapy Program and Director of the Clinical Residency in Orthopedic Physical Therapy. Her areas of expertise are educational equity, belonging, mentoring, social justice, and health equity.

“We are thrilled to appoint Dr. Naidoo to the Self-Determination Advisory Board. Her expertise and knowledge will be invaluable to the work of the advisory board, and we look forward to all they will accomplish,” said Auditor DiZoglio.

###

You just read:

Auditor DiZoglio Appoints Dr. Keshire Naidoo to the Department of Developmental Services Self-Determination Advisory Board 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more