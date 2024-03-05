Auditor DiZoglio Appoints Dr. Keshire Naidoo to the Department of Developmental Services Self-Determination Advisory Board 

Boston — State Auditor Diana DiZoglio appointed Dr. Keshire Naidoo to serve on the Department of Developmental Services Self-Determination Advisory Board. She will serve on the board for a term of three years.

Dr. Naidoo is an associate professor of physical therapy at the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, where she serves as Interim Chair of the Physical Therapy Program and Director of the Clinical Residency in Orthopedic Physical Therapy. Her areas of expertise are educational equity, belonging, mentoring, social justice, and health equity.

“We are thrilled to appoint Dr. Naidoo to the Self-Determination Advisory Board. Her expertise and knowledge will be invaluable to the work of the advisory board, and we look forward to all they will accomplish,” said Auditor DiZoglio.

