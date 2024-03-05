Celebrating 20 Years of Innovation and Growth with GSky!

For more than 20 years, GSky® Plant Systems, Inc., has designed, built, and maintained Living Green Walls worldwide. GSky’s portfolio of Versa, Pro, and Basic Living Green Walls has made it the leader in the “green’ industry, with beautiful and innovative creations adorning the interiors and exteriors of Fortune 500 companies around the globe.

It’s a momentous occasion as we mark two decades of pioneering green solutions and transforming urban landscapes. From our humble beginnings to becoming a leader in living walls and green infrastructure, our journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

We’re grateful for every partner, client, and team member who has been part of this incredible ride.

Here’s to 20 years of sustainability, creativity, and making the world a greener, healthier place.

Cheers to many more years of growth and impact!