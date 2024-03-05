Celebrating 20 Years of Innovation and Growth with GSky!
For more than 20 years, GSky® Plant Systems, Inc., has designed, built, and maintained Living Green Walls worldwide. GSky’s portfolio of Versa, Pro, and Basic Living Green Walls has made it the leader in the “green’ industry, with beautiful and innovative creations adorning the interiors and exteriors of Fortune 500 companies around the globe.
It’s a momentous occasion as we mark two decades of pioneering green solutions and transforming urban landscapes. From our humble beginnings to becoming a leader in living walls and green infrastructure, our journey has been nothing short of remarkable.
We’re grateful for every partner, client, and team member who has been part of this incredible ride.
Here’s to 20 years of sustainability, creativity, and making the world a greener, healthier place.
Cheers to many more years of growth and impact!
GSky® Plant Systems, Inc., has headquarters offices in Delray Beach, Fl., and Vancouver, British Columbia, and Sales Offices in Denver, Colo., and Hamburg, Germany. GSky® is a leading provider of vertical Living Green Walls in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East. The company was founded based on the explosive growth of green technology. In addition to the MOBILE Versa Wall®, all GSky® Living Green Walls are irrigated by low flow drip emitters on programmable controllers and, in many cases, can be equipped with recycling components to create an extremely efficient low water usage system. GSky® currently has more than 900 installed, or under contract, Living Green Walls, representing more than 300,000 square feet in 19 countries.