Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in February 2024 A Passenger Traffic Increase of 1.7% Compared to 2023

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for February 2024, compared with February 2023.



For February 2024, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 1.1%, compared to February 2023. Puerto Vallarta, Guanajuato, Los Cabos, and Guadalajara presented an increase in passenger traffic of 7.7%, 5.3%, 1.7%, and 0.6%, respectively, compared to February 2023. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented an increase in passenger traffic of 7.8% compared to February 2023.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Feb-23 Feb-24 % Change Jan- Feb 23 Jan- Feb 24 % Change Guadalajara 913.7 837.2 (8.4 %) 1,904.8 1,748.9 (8.2 %) Tijuana* 636.1 618.9 (2.7 %) 1,349.7 1,297.7 (3.9 %) Puerto Vallarta 183.5 168.5 (8.2 %) 409.6 369.6 (9.8 %) Los Cabos 204.3 196.9 (3.6 %) 434.1 418.2 (3.7 %) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 151.3 149.3 (1.3 %) 331.7 323.3 (2.5 %) Hermosillo 142.2 145.1 2.0 % 299.5 297.3 (0.8 %) Kingston 0.1 0.1 35.0 % 0.1 0.2 78.8 % Morelia 55.8 42.9 (23.2 %) 123.1 99.1 (19.5 %) Mexicali 102.5 86.0 (16.1 %) 225.9 196.8 (12.9 %) La Paz 68.9 84.0 21.9 % 146.7 172.5 17.6 % Aguascalientes 44.9 44.6 (0.6 %) 99.3 91.4 (7.9 %) Los Mochis 29.9 39.8 33.3 % 62.1 83.8 35.0 % Manzanillo 8.5 11.6 36.0 % 17.7 23.5 33.4 % Total 2,541.6 2,424.8 (4.6 %) 5,404.2 5,122.3 (5.2 %)

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Feb-23 Feb-24 % Change Jan- Feb 23 Jan- Feb 24 % Change Guadalajara 361.3 445.2 23.2 % 818.2 995.6 21.7 % Tijuana* 305.7 278.6 (8.9 %) 699.1 628.2 (10.1 %) Puerto Vallarta 431.1 493.7 14.5 % 892.1 992.5 11.3 % Los Cabos 417.4 435.7 4.4 % 868.8 869.3 0.1 % Montego Bay 410.7 442.5 7.8 % 859.6 934.5 8.7 % Guanajuato 59.7 72.9 22.0 % 137.6 162.4 18.1 % Hermosillo 5.7 7.3 28.8 % 12.3 16.3 32.7 % Kingston 112.2 113.8 1.5 % 258.2 262.1 1.5 % Morelia 45.3 49.4 9.1 % 102.1 105.2 3.1 % Mexicali 0.4 0.5 13.9 % 0.9 1.0 17.8 % La Paz 1.1 1.0 (8.2 %) 2.2 1.9 (14.6 %) Aguascalientes 17.0 20.8 22.3 % 40.0 47.3 18.2 % Los Mochis 0.5 0.6 11.5 % 1.1 1.3 16.0 % Manzanillo 10.4 13.6 31.1 % 19.8 26.5 33.5 % Total 2,178.5 2,375.6 9.0 % 4,711.9 5,044.2 7.1 %

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Feb-23 Feb-24 % Change Jan- Feb 23 Jan- Feb 24 % Change Guadalajara 1,275.0 1,282.4 0.6 % 2,722.9 2,744.5 0.8 % Tijuana* 941.8 897.5 (4.7 %) 2,048.8 1,925.9 (6.0 %) Puerto Vallarta 614.6 662.2 7.7 % 1,301.7 1,362.1 4.6 % Los Cabos 621.7 632.5 1.7 % 1,302.9 1,287.5 (1.2 %) Montego Bay 410.7 442.5 7.8 % 859.6 934.5 8.7 % Guanajuato 211.0 222.2 5.3 % 469.3 485.7 3.5 % Hermosillo 147.9 152.4 3.1 % 311.8 313.6 0.6 % Kingston 112.2 113.9 1.5 % 258.3 262.3 1.6 % Morelia 101.1 92.3 (8.7 %) 225.2 204.3 (9.3 %) Mexicali 102.9 86.5 (16.0 %) 226.8 197.9 (12.7 %) La Paz 70.0 85.0 21.4 % 148.9 174.4 17.1 % Aguascalientes 61.9 65.5 5.7 % 139.3 138.7 (0.4 %) Los Mochis 30.4 40.4 32.9 % 63.2 85.1 34.6 % Manzanillo 18.9 25.2 33.3 % 37.5 50.0 33.4 % Total 4,720.1 4,800.4 1.7 % 10,116.2 10,166.5 0.5 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Feb-23 Feb-24 % Change Jan- Feb 23 Jan- Feb 24 % Change Tijuana 303.1 275.6 (9.1 %) 694.1 623.0 (10.2 %)

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors: The seats available during February 2024 decreased by 2.5%, compared to February 2023, due to the preventive revision to the Pratt & Whitney engines of the A320neo and A321neo fleet. The load factors for the month went from 78.3% in February 2023 to 81.7% in February 2024.





The seats available during February 2024 decreased by 2.5%, compared to February 2023, due to the preventive revision to the Pratt & Whitney engines of the A320neo and A321neo fleet. The load factors for the month went from 78.3% in February 2023 to 81.7% in February 2024. New routes:

Tijuana – Phoenix​: American Airlines



COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico ’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.