Greenlight Re Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2023 Financial Results

Achieves Record Underwriting Income of $32.0 million for Full Year 2023

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (“Greenlight Re” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights (all comparisons are to fourth quarter 2022 unless noted otherwise):

Gross premiums written decreased 11.8% to $112.3 million;

Net premiums earned increased 23.4% to $137.4 million;

Underwriting income of $11.8 million compared to $6.5 million;

Net income of $17.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted ordinary share, compared to $34.8 million, or $0.91 per diluted ordinary share;

Combined ratio of 91.4%, compared to 94.2%;

Total investment income of $13.6 million, compared to $32.5 million; and

Fully diluted book value per share increased $0.59, or 3.7%, to $16.74, from $16.15 at September 30, 2023.



Full Year 2023 Highlights (all comparisons are to full year 2022):

Gross premiums written increased 13.1% to $636.8 million;

Net premiums earned increased 24.2% to $583.1 million;

Underwriting income of $32.0 million compared to an underwriting loss of $10.7 million;

Net income of $86.8 million, or $2.50 per diluted ordinary share, compared to $25.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted ordinary share;

Combined ratio of 94.5%, compared to 102.3%;

Total investment income of $66.1 million, compared to $69.0 million; and

Fully diluted book value per share increased $2.41, or 16.8%, to $16.74, from $14.33 at December 31, 2022.



Greg Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlight Re, stated, “The Company ended the year with robust growth in fully diluted book value per share, driven by strong performance on both sides of the balance sheet.”

David Einhorn, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “2023 was a milestone year for the company with solid returns on both our underwriting and investing activities. We successfully executed several executive management transitions and believe we are well positioned going into 2024.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Gross premiums written in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $112.3 million, compared to $127.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The $15.1 million decrease, or 11.8%, was timing-related primarily due to premium adjustments recorded in the fourth quarter based on revised premium estimates and updated reporting received from cedents. Earned premiums increased by $26.1 million, or 23.4%, to $137.4 million as the growth in premiums written throughout 2023 continued to earn out.

The Company recognized net underwriting income of $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. By comparison, the equivalent period in 2022 recognized net underwriting income of $6.5 million. The combined ratio for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 91.4%, compared to 94.2% for the equivalent period in 2022. The current-year loss ratio improved by 3.8%, driven by improved pricing on the in-force underwriting book.

The Company’s total investment income during the fourth quarter of 2023 was $13.6 million. The Company’s investment in the Solasglas fund, managed by DME Advisors, returned 0.3%, representing net income of $0.9 million. The Company reported $12.7 million of other investment income, primarily from interest earned on its restricted cash and cash equivalents.

The Company reported foreign exchange gains $3.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, due primarily to the pound sterling strengthening.

The net income of $17.6 million contributed to the 3.7% increase in fully diluted book value per share for the quarter, which increased to $16.74 per share at December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2023 Results

Gross premiums written were $636.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $73.6 million, or 13.1%, compared to the comparable 2022 period. The increase was across all three categories as Property, Casualty, and Specialty premiums written increased 32.8%, 8.0%, and 12.9%, respectively.

Net premiums earned were $583.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $113.7 million, or 24.2%, compared to the equivalent 2022 period.

The Company reported an underwriting income for the year ended December 31, 2023, of $32.0 million, which equates to a combined ratio of 94.5%. The equivalent 2022 period incurred an underwriting loss of $10.7 million, representing a combined ratio of 102.3%. The underwriting income for the year ended December 31, 2023, was driven primarily by lower catastrophe losses and favorable pricing in 2023, partially offset by strengthened reserves relating to prior years. By comparison, the underwriting loss for the year ended December 31, 2022, included losses related to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and various natural catastrophe events.

Total investment income for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $66.1 million, compared to $69.0 million during the equivalent 2022 period. The Company’s investment in the Solasglas fund generated income of $28.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $54.8 million during the equivalent 2022 period.

The Company reported foreign exchange gains of $11.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2023, due primarily to the pound sterling strengthening.

The net income of $86.8 million contributed to the 16.8% increase in fully diluted book value per share for the year, which increased to $16.74 per share at December 31, 2023.

The following table summarizes the components of our combined ratio.

Fourth Quarter Full Year Underwriting ratios 2023

2022

2023

2022

Loss ratio - current year 54.7 % 58.5 % 59.8 % 67.4 % Loss ratio - prior year 0.5 % (1.3) % 1.9 % — % Loss ratio 55.2 % 57.2 % 61.7 % 67.4 % Acquisition cost ratio 30.7 % 33.3 % 29.0 % 30.5 % Composite ratio 85.9 % 90.5 % 90.7 % 97.9 % Underwriting expense ratio 5.5 % 3.7 % 3.8 % 4.4 % Combined ratio 91.4 % 94.2 % 94.5 % 102.3 %

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Call

Greenlight Re will host a live conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Dial-in details:

U.S. toll free 1-877-407-9753

International 1-201-493-6739

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1654363&tp_key=08652ad3de

A telephone replay will be available following the call through March 11, 2024. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. toll free) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), access code 13744164. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.greenlightre.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In presenting the Company’s results, management has included financial measures that are not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Such measures, including basic book value per share, fully diluted book value per share, and net underwriting income (loss), are referred to as non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. Management believes these measures allow for a more thorough understanding of the underlying business. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be used to monitor our results and should be considered in addition to, and not viewed as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures are included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (the “Company”) within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on the Company’s behalf. These risks and uncertainties include a downgrade or withdrawal of our A.M. Best ratings; any suspension or revocation of any of our licenses; losses from catastrophes; the loss of significant brokers; the performance of Solasglas Investments, LP; the carry values of our investments made under our Greenlight Re Innovations pillar may differ significantly from those that would be used if we carried these investments at fair value; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2024, as those factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.com) provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd’s platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. The Company’s innovations unit, Greenlight Re Innovations, supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.

Investor Relations Contact

Karin Daly

Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.

(212) 836-9623

IR@greenlightre.ky





GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)

December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Investments Investment in related party investment fund, at fair value $ 258,890 $ 178,197 Other investments 73,293 70,279 Total investments 332,183 248,476 Cash and cash equivalents 51,082 38,238 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 604,648 668,310 Reinsurance balances receivable (net of allowance for expected credit losses) 619,401 505,555 Loss and loss adjustment expenses recoverable (net of allowance for expected credit losses) 25,687 13,239 Deferred acquisition costs 79,956 82,391 Unearned premiums ceded 17,261 18,153 Other assets 5,089 6,019 Total assets $ 1,735,307 $ 1,580,381 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 661,554 $ 555,468 Unearned premium reserves 306,310 307,820 Reinsurance balances payable 68,983 105,135 Funds withheld 17,289 21,907 Other liabilities 11,795 6,397 Debt 73,281 80,534 Total liabilities 1,139,212 1,077,261 Shareholders' equity Ordinary share capital (par value $0.10; authorized, 125,000,000; issued and outstanding, 35,336,732 (2022: Class A: par value $0.10; authorized, 100,000,000; issued and outstanding, 28,569,346: Class B: 2022: par value $0.10; authorized, 25,000,000; issued and outstanding, 6,254,715) $ 3,534 $ 3,482 Additional paid-in capital 484,532 478,439 Retained earnings 108,029 21,199 Total shareholders' equity 596,095 503,120 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,735,307 $ 1,580,381





GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Underwriting revenue Gross premiums written $ 112,338 $ 127,359 $ 636,810 $ 563,171 Gross premiums ceded (7,022 ) (11,456 ) (42,762 ) (33,429 ) Net premiums written 105,316 115,903 594,048 529,742 Change in net unearned premium reserves 32,129 (4,518 ) (10,901 ) (60,265 ) Net premiums earned $ 137,445 $ 111,385 $ 583,147 $ 469,477 Underwriting related expenses Net loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred: Current year $ 75,228 $ 65,135 $ 348,798 $ 316,367 Prior year 704 (1,440 ) 11,206 118 Net loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 75,932 63,696 360,004 316,485 Acquisition costs 42,175 37,047 168,877 143,148 Underwriting expenses 5,541 3,779 19,587 13,813 Deposit interest expense 2,042 344 2,687 6,717 Net underwriting income (loss)(1) $ 11,755 $ 6,519 $ 31,992 $ (10,686 ) Income from investment in SILP $ 905 $ 30,370 $ 28,696 $ 54,844 Net investment income 12,662 2,161 37,367 14,139 Total investment income $ 13,567 $ 32,531 $ 66,063 $ 68,983 Corporate expenses $ 9,833 $ 5,100 $ 23,653 $ 17,793 Other (income) expense, net (4,473 ) (1,597 ) (17,872 ) 11,777 Interest expense 2,367 790 5,344 4,201 Income tax expense (benefit) (11 ) 7 100 (816 ) Net income $ 17,606 $ 34,750 $ 86,830 $ 25,342 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.52 $ 1.02 $ 2.55 $ 0.75 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.91 $ 2.50 $ 0.73

1 Net underwriting income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “ Key Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Measures ” below for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

The following tables present the Company’s net premiums earned and underwriting ratios by line of business:

Three months ended December 31 Three months ended December 31 2023 2022 Property Casualty Other Total Property Casualty Other Total ($ in thousands except percentage) Net premiums earned $ 22,685 $ 72,121 $ 42,639 $ 137,445 $ 14,820 $ 64,498 $ 32,067 $ 111,385 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 44.8 % 71.6 % 33.2 % 55.2 % 82.6 % 70.9 % 17.9 % 57.2 % Acquisition cost ratio 19.3 28.5 40.4 30.7 21.3 30.1 45.1 33.3 Composite ratio 64.1 % 100.1 % 73.6 % 85.9 % 103.9 % 101.0 % 63.0 % 90.5 % Underwriting expense ratio 5.5 3.7 Combined ratio 91.4 % 94.2 %





Year ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2023 2022 Property Casualty Other Total Property Casualty Other Total ($ in thousands except percentage) Net premiums earned $ 86,539 $ 331,196 $ 165,412 $ 583,147 $ 52,397 $ 289,820 $ 127,260 $ 469,477 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 72.0 % 68.0 % 43.8 % 61.7 % 78.0 % 71.0 % 55.0 % 67.4 % Acquisition cost ratio 18.7 30.5 31.3 29.0 22.2 29.0 37.4 30.5 Composite ratio 90.7 % 98.5 % 75.1 % 90.7 % 100.2 % 100.0 % 92.4 % 97.9 % Underwriting expense ratio 3.8 4.4 Combined ratio 94.5 % 102.3 %





GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

Management uses certain key financial measures, some of which are not prescribed under U.S. GAAP rules and standards (“non-GAAP financial measures”), to evaluate our financial performance, financial position, and the change in shareholder value. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined in SEC Regulation G, is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented under U.S. GAAP. We believe that these measures, which may be calculated or defined differently by other companies, provide consistent and comparable metrics of our business performance to help shareholders understand performance trends and facilitate a more thorough understanding of the Company’s business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for those determined under U.S. GAAP.

The key non-GAAP financial measures used in this Annual Report are:

Fully diluted book value per share; and

Net underwriting income (loss).

These non-GAAP financial measures are described below.

Fully Diluted Book Value Per Share

Our primary financial goal is to increase fully diluted book value per share over the long term. We use fully diluted book value as a financial measure in our incentive compensation plan.

We believe that long-term growth in fully diluted book value per share is the most relevant measure of our financial performance because it provides management and investors a yardstick to monitor the shareholder value generated. Fully diluted book value per share may also help our investors, shareholders, and other interested parties form a basis of comparison with other companies within the property and casualty reinsurance industry. Fully diluted book value per share should not be viewed as a substitute for the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, which in our view is the basic book value per share.

We calculate basic book value per share as (a) ending shareholders' equity, divided by (b) the total ordinary shares issued and outstanding, as reported in the consolidated financial statements. In prior years, we calculated the basic book value per share by modifying the denominator to exclude unearned performance-based restricted shares granted after December 31, 2021. We have revised this calculation in 2023 to eliminate the basic book value per share non-GAAP financial measure and have restated the 2022 comparative basic book value per share in the table below and elsewhere in this Annual Report to conform with the current presentation.

Fully diluted book value per share represents basic book value per share combined with any dilutive impact of in-the-money stock options and all outstanding restricted stock units “RSUs”. We believe these adjustments better reflect the ultimate dilution to our shareholders.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the fully diluted book value per share to basic book value per share (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure):

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Numerator for basic and fully diluted book value per share: Total equity as reported under U.S. GAAP $ 596,095 $ 575,865 $ 561,121 $ 510,041 $ 503,120 Denominator for basic and fully diluted book value per share: Ordinary shares issued and outstanding as reported and denominator for basic book value per share 35,336,732 35,337,407 35,272,013 35,262,678 34,824,061 Add: In-the-money stock options and all outstanding RSUs 264,870 312,409 312,409 312,409 277,960 Denominator for fully diluted book value per share 35,601,602 35,649,816 35,584,422 35,575,087 35,102,021 Basic book value per share $ 16.87 $ 16.30 $ 15.91 $ 14.46 $ 14.45 Fully diluted book value per share $ 16.74 $ 16.15 $ 15.77 $ 14.34 $ 14.33

Net Underwriting Income (Loss)

One way that we evaluate the Company’s underwriting performance is by measuring net underwriting income (loss). We do not use premiums written as a measure of performance. Net underwriting income (loss) is a performance measure used by management to evaluate the fundamentals underlying the Company’s underwriting operations. We believe that the use of net underwriting income (loss) enables investors and other users of the Company’s financial information to analyze our performance in a manner similar to how management analyzes performance. Management also believes this measure follows industry practice and allows the users of financial information to compare the Company’s performance with that of our industry peer group.

Net underwriting income (loss) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure because it excludes items used to calculate net income before taxes under U.S. GAAP. We calculate net underwriting income (loss) as net premiums earned less net loss and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition costs, underwriting expenses (including related G&A expenses), and deposit interest expense. The measure excludes, on a recurring basis: (1) investment income (loss); (2) other income (expense) not related to underwriting, including foreign exchange gains or losses, and Lloyd’s interest income and expense; (3) corporate G&A expenses; and (4) interest expense. We exclude total investment income or loss, foreign exchange gains or losses, and Lloyd’s interest income or expense as we believe these items are influenced by market conditions and other factors unrelated to underwriting decisions. Additionally, we exclude corporate G&A and interest expenses because these costs are generally fixed and not incremental to or directly related to our underwriting operations. We believe all of these amounts are largely independent of our underwriting process, and including them could hinder the analysis of trends in our underwriting operations. Net underwriting income (loss) should not be viewed as a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income before income taxes.

The reconciliations of net underwriting income (loss) to income (loss) before income taxes (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure) on a consolidated basis are shown below: