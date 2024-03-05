Coherus to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 13, 2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Starting at 5:00 pm ET on March 13, 2024, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.



A replay of the webcast will be available on http://investors.coherus.com following the conclusion of the live conference call.

Conference Call Information

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

To access the conference call, please pre-register through the following link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the live call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI41e6b8f8ab024eefafe43493f6fd0cdf

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7c7bss7i

The press release with the fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and related materials will be available at https://investors.coherus.com prior to the start of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations.

Please dial-in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

