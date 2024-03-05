Submit Release
Eureka Street Art Festival Introduces: Slugs of Eureka

This is a press release from the Eureka Street Art Festival:

The Eureka Street Art Festival (ESAF) is excited to announce a new project: the Slugs of Eureka. During this summer’s Festival, we will be installing larger-than-life ceramic banana slugs throughout the City and WE NEED YOUR HELP!

We are working with local ceramic artists Shannon Sullivan and Jessica Swan to bring this idea to life, and we want to install as many banana slugs as possible (and of course there will be a map and a search and find aspect to this project)!

You can help us bring MORE banana slugs to Eureka by Sponsoring a Slug. For just $500 you will help bring another little friend to the walls of Eureka. You will be recognized as a Slug Sponsor on our website, social media, in the program, and on the map of the slugs. Visit our website to sponsor a slug today: www.eurekastreetartfestival.com/slugs

Do you have a centrally located building in Old Town, Downtown, or Henderson Center? We are looking for businesses and organizations to host these semi-permanent banana slugs on their buildings! Please email us to get the conversation started: [email protected].

The Eureka Street Art Festival’s mission is to create intentional, accessible art that enlivens public spaces, stimulates community revitalization, and attracts visitors to Eureka. Excess funds raised by the Festival will go towards the maintenance of existing public art throughout the city.

