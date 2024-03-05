Nationally Ranked FSU Broncos Dominate the CIAA Basketball Tournament for 5th Conference Championship in Program History

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (March 5, 2024) – Fayetteville State University (FSU) women’s basketball team won its fifth CIAA Conference Championship in program history with a dominant tournament performance in Baltimore, this past weekend. The Broncos, who are ranked No. 3 in the NCAA’s Atlantic Region, defeated the Elizabeth City State University Vikings 64-59 in the championship game on Saturday, March 2, at CFG Bank Arena.

“I was ecstatic to be with our student-athletes on the court to congratulate them on winning the 2024 CIAA Basketball Championship,” said Darrell T. Allison, chancellor. “They worked hard to be here; they earned it; and this group of ladies have truly inspired me and the entire FSU community.”

With Saturday’s win, the FSU athletic programs secured the fourth CIAA Championship this year and the 16 CIAA championship since 2021, the year that Chancellor Allison was appointed the university’s leader. This win, said Chancellor Allison, is bigger than a game. “It’s a demonstration of who we are as University and the great impact we make to our community and this region,” he added.

The CIAA Women’s Player of the Year, Aniylah Bryant was named to the CIAA All-Tournament team and the Food Lion Tournament MVP. She continued her successful play from the regular season with dazzling performances, including shooting a perfect 11-for-11 leading to 31 points in the semifinals against Virginia State University.

Bryant’s teammates Keayna McLaughlin, the Food Lion Championship Game MVP, and Nyah Wilkins were also named to the All-Tournament Team.

Coach Tyreece Brown was presented the Dr. Peggy Green CIAA Women’s Coach of the Year and Morgan Graham was announced the CIAA Defensive Player of the Year during the awards ceremony to open the tournament.

“Our women’s basketball team, the student-athletes, Coach Brown and the coaching staff were phenomenal, and they deserve unlimited praise and recognition” said Todd Bennett, FSU director of athletics. “The Broncos were the highlight of the tournament with both the men’s and women’s teams winning the southern division, competing for the conference championship and winning multiple individual awards.”

The FSU’s women’s basketball team will look to build on their conference championship when they compete in the NCAA Division II regional tournament starting March 15. The team is also ranked No. 12 nationally by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Attachments

Devon Smith Fayetteville State University 910-672-1709 dsmith153@uncfsu.edu