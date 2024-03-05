Office of the Governor – News Release – National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils Brings its Multimillion Dollar Don’t Quit! Campaign to Hawai‘i

JOSH GREEN, M.D.



GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

THE NATIONAL FOUNDATION FOR GOVERNORS’ FITNESS COUNCILS BRINGS ITS MULTIMILLION DOLLAR DON’T QUIT! CAMPAIGN TO HAWAI‘I

Three Schools will be Gifted a $100,000 DON’T QUIT!TM Fitness Center

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 5, 2024

HONOLULU – Continuing his goal of ending childhood obesity and fighting mental illness, fitness icon Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, chair of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), has kicked off the year by selecting the state of Hawai‘i for its 2024 DON’T QUIT! Campaign. The NFGFC will deliver a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three elementary or middle schools. Public and public charter school nominations will be accepted starting today, through Friday, March 29, 2024. Visit www.natgovfit.org/apply-now, then click on your state seal to download the short application. It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3 to nominate your school.

“This opportunity for three suites of fitness equipment for our Hawai‘i schools from Jake Steinfeld and the National Foundation for Governor’s Fitness Councils is a wonderful opportunity and will be an even bigger blessing for our keiki who attend the selected schools,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “As a physician, I know that getting energized by physical activity helps students to learn better. This generosity is another example of how the private sector can help Hawai‘i residents live healthier lives.”

“In 2024, we are fulfilling our mission of putting fitness centers in every state of this great nation of ours,” said Jake Steinfeld. “For the last 40 years I’ve led the charge regarding the importance of physical activity as a way to combat childhood obesity. But the benefits don’t stop there. Exercise has been proven to provide a positive effect on a child’s mental health as well. In fact, the most underutilized antidepressant is exercise! Our kids are our most precious resource and by providing them with a strong foundation in health and fitness, we will be helping them excel beyond their wildest dreams. It’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Josh Green champion the DON’T QUIT! vision by jumping onboard and welcoming us into the great state of Hawai‘i.”

By the end of the year, NFGFC will have gifted fitness centers to all 50 states. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Carelon Foundation, and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. Fit Supply provides the fitness equipment. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

“We’ve delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 46 states plus Washington, D.C., and this year we are adding four more states to our DON’T QUIT! family including Hawai‘i,” stated Steinfeld. “I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact our fitness centers have on students and communities. When you provide schools the tools, you’ll be amazed by the changes that take place. Not only are we seeing increased academic scores, but we are also seeing confidence and self-esteem skyrocket.”

Physical activity and exercise are shown to help prevent and treat more than 40 chronic diseases, enhance individual health and quality of life, and reduce health care costs. In schools, studies show that physical activity improves academic achievement, increases confidence and self-esteem, reduces discipline problems, cuts absenteeism, and fosters better interpersonal relationships.

For more information about the NFGFC or to download an application, visit www.natgovfit.org.

About The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) seeks to encourage and reward innovation in the field of youth fitness by awarding fitness centers to schools that use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness. The NFGFC envisions a fitness center in every school in the U.S., helping to build a nation that—through innovation and a “DON’T QUIT!” attitude—boasts the fittest kids in the world. Since 2012, the NFGFC has delivered fitness centers to 46 states. In 2024, we will gift fitness centers to Hawai‘i, Alaska, Nevada, & New York.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]

Bill Bradley

Me Communications Co-Owner

Cell: 916-213-5230

Email: [email protected]