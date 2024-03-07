DIVERSE VOICES UNVEILED: UNIQUE PODCAST "DEBORAHCRATIC" TACKLES RELIGION, POLITICS, AND BEYOND
I love to get to know people, and, on the show, I will introduce you to our fellow Americans. There is no need to be famous! We have a story to tell, and that is what I intend to do through my show.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an age where lives seem scripted and tailor-made, one podcast dares to stand out by engaging in raw, unfiltered conversations that reflect the heartbeat of modern everyday Americans. Its “Deborahcratic," a fresh and original podcast hosted by Deborah Drucker, a patriotic American broadcaster who believes in America being a ‘melting pot’. Committed to exploring the diverse perspectives of everyday Americans on topics ranging from religion to politics and beyond. The third season of Deborahcratic debuted March 6th with Lisette Elhayani, Founder/CEO and Sustainable Experiential Director at GOOD. Lisette is award-winning innovator with 20 years of producing large-scale experiences for the world’s leading brands, as the first guest. She is a leader and connector, immersive experience creator, and a sustainable innovation enthusiast.
With two successful seasons under its belt, Deborahcratic is not a typical podcast! Instead of relying on pundits or experts, the show takes a refreshingly authentic approach by interviewing everyday citizens from all walks of life. By amplifying voices often unheard in mainstream media, Deborah brings you compelling conversations on kitchen table issues that common Americans can relate to.
“I have always loved to get to know people and on the show, I will introduce you to our fellow Americans,” says Deborah elaborating on the unique concept of the podcast. “A huge shoutout to the unsung heroes in our neighborhood, our lives, or to just absolute strangers out there, there is no need to be famous. We all have a story to tell, and that is what I intend to bring our listeners through my show.”
Tune into ‘Deborahcratic’, a weekly podcast with new episodes every Wednesday, available on Spotify, Apple, and Google. For more information on the Deborahcratic, visit the podcast website https://deborahcratic.com/
