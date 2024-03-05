Gain ammo independence with Handgun Metallic Cartridge Reloading class at Busch Shooting Range March 19

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—What if you could make your own handgun ammunition? You could work around the expense of ammunition and the difficulty in finding it. Such a skill can provide the satisfaction of doing it yourself and independence from the unpredictability of the ammunition market.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a Beginning Handgun Metallic Cartridge Reloading class Tuesday, March 19 from 5-7 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. The program is free open to ages 16 years and up.

The program will show shooters how to economically get started in reloading their own handgun ammunition. Participants will learn what equipment is needed, the different kinds of powders, bullets, brass, and other materials. Safety precautions will also be emphasized.

“With increased prices of ammunition, reloading is a great way to save money and find specific ammunition that works best in your handgun,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager Bryant Hertel.

The class will break the process down into simple procedures to get newcomers started. Busch Shooting Range staff will demonstrate the process and then give participants the chance to get some real experience in reloading ammunition themselves during the class. All equipment and materials will be provided.

Beginning Handgun Metallic Cartridge Reloading class is free, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48X.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.