Parliamentary debates for Georgian law students – apply by 15 March!

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Georgian Parliament and with support from the European Union Delegation to Georgia invites young Georgians to take part in Parliamentary Debates for students 2024.

The contest is open to law students from authorised higher educational institutions. Selection tours will be held in Tbilisi, Gori, Telavi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, and Akhaltsikhe.

The final round of the project will be held in May, at the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi, where the winning team and the best speaker will be announced. The winning team and the best speaker will be awarded an opportunity to participate in UNDP’s parliamentary summer school.

The deadline for applications is 15 March. To register, please follow the link.

The event is implemented as part of the project ‘Stronger Parliamentary Institutions in Georgia’, funded by the European Union. The project contributes to improved democratic governance through strengthening the performance of the Parliament of Georgia and the Supreme Council of Autonomous Republic of Ajara (SCA).

