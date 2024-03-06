Texas Urological Clinic Celebrates Milestone: Dr. Shawn Todd Completes Robotic Aquablation Procedure at Woodland Heights
Successful completion of the first robotic Aquablation procedure in Lufkin, Texas, marks a significant advancement in urological care for men suffering from BPH
We’ve officially launched and completed our 1st Aquablation procedure in Lufkin, TX with Dr. Todd!”LUFKIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Urological Clinic proudly announces the successful completion of the first robotic Aquablation procedure in Lufkin, Texas, led by esteemed urologist Dr. Shawn Todd. This groundbreaking achievement marks a significant advancement in urological care for men suffering from Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).
— Andrew Ellis, Procept Biorobotics Sr. Rep
Dr. Shawn Todd, alongside the dedicated operating room team, executed the milestone procedure with precision and expertise. "We’ve officially launched and completed our 1st Aquablation procedure in Lufkin, TX with Dr. Todd!" exclaimed Andrew Ellis, Procept Biorobotics Sr. Rep. "Our team would like to formally tip our hat to you on being the first to offer Aquablation in your market and elevating the standard of care for men suffering with BPH. Dr. Todd and the entire OR team did a phenomenal job. I have the highest level of confidence that Dr. Todd will excel with Aquablation therapy."
Aquablation, a minimally invasive robotic procedure, provides a revolutionary solution for patients seeking relief from BPH symptoms. Dr. Todd's pioneering spirit and commitment to innovation ensure that patients in the Lufkin and surrounding areas have access to emerging technology treatments.
In addition to the successful procedure, a detailed in-service was conducted with the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) team to ensure optimal post-operative care for patients undergoing Aquablation therapy.
Dr. Todd's next case day is scheduled with the Woodland Heights Medical Center team poised to offer unwavering support.
Dr. Todd is thrilled to be at the forefront of urological innovation, and Woodland Heights Medical Center possesses a great opportunity to share this innovative procedure with patients in Lufkin/Nacogdoches and the surrounding area.
The Lufkin medical community and the entire team at Woodland Heights congratulated Dr. Todd on this remarkable achievement, reaffirming his commitment to providing exceptional urological healthcare services to the community.
About Texas Urological Clinic:
Texas Urological Clinic is a leading Urology provider in Lufkin, Texas, dedicated to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to patients in the East Texas region. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Texas Urological Clinic is committed to improving the health and well-being of the community it serves..
