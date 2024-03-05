Mayor Bowser Announces Recipients of Safe Commercial Corridor Grants

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice (DMPSJ) announced six community organizations that will receive a total of $950,000 for the Fiscal Year 2024 Safe Commercial Corridors Grant Program. The program is designed to promote public safety and public health through evidence-based activities for residents, workers, and visitors.

“These grants are one more way that the government can work with community organizations to increase safety and create opportunity,” said Mayor Bowser. “By engaging directly with people and organizations invested in the success of our communities, we will continue to support local businesses and the residents, workers, and visitors in these corridors.”

Commercial corridors serve as public gathering places to meet and interact with neighbors; these locations provide local services, generate jobs for residents, and create a sense of neighborhood identity. The three commercial corridors initially included in the program are Downtown, Shaw, and Adams Morgan. Additionally, these neighborhood commercial areas provide a significant source of revenue as they are destinations for retail and commerce.

“We know there is nothing more fundamental to the flourishing of our city than public safety,” said Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah. “While we are making progress in helping residents be and feel safer, we know that partnering with our community is the way we will continue to drive down crime and help our city to thrive. We are excited about the collaboration with our grantees for a safer, stronger DC.”

Safe Commercial Corridors Grant Program awardees for FY24 include Adams Morgan Partnership BID, Dupont Circle BID, DowntownDC BID, Golden Triangle BID, Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, and SOME (So Others Might Eat).

The Safe Commercial Corridors Grant Program will fund the following:

Assisting business owners with improvements to their security monitoring and safety systems and protocols.

Deterring crime and public safety violations by hiring personnel to increase security presence in corridors.

Building relationships with residents, workers, businesses, and regular visitors.

Conducting public safety trainings for business owners and staff.

Responding to individuals with substance use disorders and implementing harm-reduction strategies.

This program was established in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget by Councilmember Brooke Pinto who serves as chairwoman of the Council’s Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety.

