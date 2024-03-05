Mayor Bowser to Host Public Safety Meeting With Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners

(Washington, DC) – On Saturday, March 2 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and District officials will host a meeting with Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners to discuss the District’s public safety ecosystem. During the event, Mayor Bowser and her public safety team will present an overview of crime trends, discuss how the community can work together to build a safer DC, and address questions from ANCs.

When:

Saturday, March 2 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Kevin Donahue, City Administrator

Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice

Pamela A. Smith, Chief of Police of the Metropolitan Police Department

Where:

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, Gymnasium

1100 Michigan Avenue, NE

*Closest Metro Stations: Brookland-CUA*

*Closest Bikeshare: 10th & Monroe Street, NE*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.



