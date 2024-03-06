GARY E. J. KAIN UNVEILS A HISTORIC TALE IN “A STORY ABOUT A MAN CALLED ANTS: ONCE A COWBOY”
Unveiling Forgotten Frontiers and Uncommon Heroes in the Untold Chapters of the American WestUNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Gary E. J. Kain takes readers on a riveting journey through the annals of American history with his latest release, A Story About a Man Called Ants: Once a Cowboy”. Set against the backdrop of the United States’ western movement, Kain meticulously weaves a tale that blends historical accuracy with compelling characters.
In this captivating historical novel, Kain introduces readers to the town of River Fork, a place that may not have existed, but mirrors the many towns that rose, fell, and vanished during the western expansion. The narrative delves into the horror of the Wilderness battles, the avarice of cotton merchants, and the poignant stories of Native American nations. From Judge Isaac Parker’s quest for law and order to the enigmatic Ansel Anderson Earley, known as Ants, the story immerses readers in a vivid portrayal of the 1800s.
Kain skillfully places readers in pivotal moments of history, including where Lincoln converses with Grant. The novel sheds light on the life of Ants and the question remains: Was Ants a real historical figure? Kain leaves it to readers to decide.
Kain’s lifelong interest in history and his unique experiences paved the way for this enthralling historical novel. His passion for history, particularly the western era, inspired A Story About a Man Called Ants. His experiences working with legends like Roy Rogers and iron Eyes Cody, coupled with his time with the U. S. Forest Service and the 7th Infantry Division in Korea, enrich the authenticity of his storytelling. Hie engaging anecdotes extend beyond the pages, including his adventures with Smoky the Bear and with his faithful 4-legged companion, Hurrikain Harley.
Kain’s book challenges the conventional narrative of the Civil War, revealing skirmishes west of the Mississippi and south of the Red River that often go unnoticed. The story highlights the complexity of the Civil War, going beyond slavery to explore aspects like the Brown Water Navy, ironclad ships, and the strategic movement of cotton. Readers are in for a captivating exploration of history beyond the familiar tales.
Kain’s diverse writing portfolio includes the book Selfie, published in 2013.
Explore more about Gary E. J. Kain and A Story About a Man Called Ants at www.amancalledants.com. His next book A Man Called Ants: The Ranger Years will be available in 2025.
