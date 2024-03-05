Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Ameluz, 5-aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride, Date of authorisation: 13/12/2011, Revision: 21, Status: Authorised

Ameluz was more effective than placebo (a dummy treatment) or a comparator medicine when used in photodynamic therapy to treat actinic keratosis or basal cell carcinoma. The effects of Ameluz were examined in five main studies in patients with actinic keratosis, and in one main study in patients with basal cell carcinoma. All studies measured whether actinic keratoses or cancer lesions had all cleared up three months after the last treatment.

In the first main study involving 571 patients with actinic keratosis on their face or scalp, Ameluz was compared with placebo and Metvix, a product containing methylaminolaevulinate, used together with a red light for one or two treatment sessions. Actinic keratosis cleared up in 78% (194 out of 248) of patients treated with Ameluz, compared with 64% (158 out of 246) of patients treated with Metvix and 17% (13 out of 76) of patients treated with placebo.

In the second main study involving 122 patients with actinic keratosis on their face or scalp, Ameluz was compared with placebo used together with a red light for one or two treatment sessions. Actinic keratosis cleared up in 66% (53 out of 80) of patients treated with Ameluz, compared with 13% (5 out of 40) of patients treated with placebo.

In the third study involving 87 patients with field cancerisation on their face and forehead or scalp (an area of sun damage with several actinic keratosis growths), Ameluz was compared with placebo used together with a red light for one or two treatment sessions. The condition cleared up in 91% (50 out of 55) of patients given Ameluz, compared with 22% (7 out of 32) given placebo.

A further study in 52 patients with actinic keratosis on the face or scalp found that Ameluz was at least as effective as Metvix at clearing actinic keratosis when used in combination with daylight.

In a study involving 50 patients with mild to severe actinic keratosis on the trunk, neck or extremities (legs or arms), Ameluz and placebo were applied to the skin in different areas of the body, followed by exposure to a red light. On average, 86% of actinic keratosis growths cleared up in the areas treated with Ameluz compared with 33% in the area treated with placebo.

For basal cell carcinoma that cannot be treated surgically, Ameluz was investigated in a study involving 281 patients, in which it was compared with Metvix. Ameluz was at least as effective as Metvix in this study, with cancerous lesions clearing up in 93% (113 out of 121) of patients treated with Ameluz and 92% (101 out of 110) of those treated with the comparator medicine.