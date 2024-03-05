STILLBIRTH ADVOCATES URGE NY GOVERNOR HOCHUL TO PRESS STATE LEGISLATORS TO CLOSE CRUEL GAP IN PAID FAMILY LEAVE LAW
Current law excludes stillbirth mothers from paid leave putting their health in jeopardy; Advocates demand swift legislative action in Albany.
The New York state legislature has the power to close this dangerous and inequitable gap. We value the Governor’s support and all efforts to build on her commitment to New York families.”ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy (PUSH), a coalition of bereaved parents, medical providers, and allies on a mission to end preventable stillbirth in the United States, will convene outside the Governor’s Executive Mansion (138 Eagle Street) on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 2PM ET to call on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to help fast track legislation in this year’s state budget granting parents of stillborn babies 12 weeks of paid time off from work – the same benefit they would receive if their babies had lived.
— PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy Executive Director, Samantha Durante Banerjee
New York birthing parents who experience stillbirth are currently excluded from receiving Paid Family Leave (PFL), despite their partners being eligible. This exclusion affects up to four New York mothers daily, revoking their previously approved leave during recovery from childbirth and the trauma of losing their baby – a policy that disproportionately affects under-resourced families of color who are more likely to be forced back to work during the most dangerous postpartum weeks. While the New York State legislature failed to pass a bill preventing mothers of stillborn children from having their previously-approved PFL revoked, the Governor, herself dedicated to maternal health, holds the authority to fast track its inclusion in the state budget.
“The New York state legislature has the power to close this dangerous and inequitable gap. We value the Governor’s support and all efforts to build on her commitment to New York families.” says New Yorker and PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy Executive Director, Samantha Durante Banerjee. “New York’s current Paid Family Leave law forces parents of stillborn babies to make the awful choice between a paycheck and taking time to safely recover during the early postpartum period – a critical time in maternal health when moms are at significantly higher risk of life-threatening medical complications.”
Stillbirth is intimately correlated with other adverse pregnancy outcomes, particularly maternal mortality and morbidity, making paid time off imperative to improving maternal health outcomes. New York is one of 41 states that does NOT provide paid leave following a stillbirth.
“Mothers need at least 6 weeks to recover physically from pregnancy loss, not to mention to recover emotionally. There have already been too many close calls where mothers with no choice return to work too soon and risk their health. We need a solution now – before a New York mother loses her life,” urges PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy Policy Director Allie Felker.
About stillbirth:
Women who suffer a stillbirth have been shown to be almost five times as likely to suffer severe maternal complications compared to those who deliver living babies.
At least 25% of US stillbirths are preventable, using today's technology and practices.
1 in 175 pregnancies in the U.S. end in stillbirth.
There are approximately 1,400 stillbirths in New York State every year.
About the bill:
Bill S2175/A2880 is a maternal health bill that closes a gap in the Paid Family Leave law so that mothers/birthing parents can take paid leave to recover from childbirth following a stillbirth of a baby.
The bill passed unanimously in the State Senate but was not brought to a vote in the Assembly despite co-sponsorship from ⅔ of Assemblymembers from both parties.
This legislation was inspired by mother Cassidy Perrone (Crough) in honor of her daughter, Olivia, who was stillborn on March 17, 2022.
Interviews Available:
Samantha Durante Banerjee, Exec. Director of PUSH
Cassidy Perrone, mother to Olivia who was stillborn in 2022
Ashley Spivey, mother to CJ, influencer, former Bachelor contestant
—
Founded in May 2021, PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy unites diverse bereaved families, pioneering researchers, and bold medical providers nationwide under the banner of ending preventable stillbirth (#endpreventablestillbirth). As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization, we collaborate closely with allies in maternal and infant health, emphasizing equity and inclusion. Our mission combines advocating for systemic change within the medical industry to prioritize stillbirth prevention with grassroots efforts to empower expectant families with essential information through #empoweredpregnancy outreach. Explore more at pushpregnancy.org.
Daniela Sicuranza
Laura Evans Media
+1 703-623-0524
email us here