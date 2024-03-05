THE MOST ADVANCED HYDROGEN ELECTRIC POWER GENERATOR GREEN TECHNOLOGY WILL BE MASS PRODUCED IN POLAND FOR THE EUROPEAN UNION

Wall Township, NJ, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coates International, Ltd. and Advanced Hydrogen, Ltd. have signed a license on February 29, 2024 with an EU company with the rights to manufacture, use, and sell the Coates patented green electric power generators and H 2 reactors throughout the European Union.

Company management are extremely pleased with the company’s success and progress. Coates International, Ltd. President and CEO George J. Coates commented, “We are very happy with this new license event. We have been advised that the manufacturing operations for the Coates Green products will be established in the BMW building in Poland. We have also been advised that this area already has skilled labor which will facilitate the process to ramp-up of production.”

In compliance with a confidentiality agreement, we are unable to divulge the name of the Licensee and fees at this time. We plan to begin shipping components and parts, deliver technical drawings and meet with their engineers over the coming year. Meetings at the Coates headquarters are being scheduled. More information will be forthcoming.

There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in any of its endeavors.

Contact Information:

Coates International, Ltd.

Phone: 732-449-7717

Fax: 732-449-0764

www.coatesengine.com

www.mostadvancedengine.com