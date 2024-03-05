At spring House of Bishops meeting, connection and future church in focus

Around 125 bishops gathered for The Episcopal Church’s House of Bishops annual spring retreat from Feb. 28 to March 4 at Camp Allen in Navasota, Texas. The Rt. Rev. Wendell Gibbs chaired the meeting while Presiding Bishop Michael Curry continued recuperating at home from recent health procedures.



In preparation for the gathering, the bishops were given two questions to consider for deep discussion:

What support in your ministry do you need from your bishop colleagues now?

What are the marks of a healthy culture for the House of Bishops?

Themes that emerged in the discussion were needs for deepening friendships and fostering vulnerability within the house; studying Scripture together; greater transparency; and increased collaboration and information sharing on critical incidents within dioceses.



The Rt. Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, responded to the question of what a healthy culture in the House of Bishops looks like, saying, “As bishops, we are at our best when we remember whom we serve: Christ and his mission. Friendship and collegiality are the fruits of our work, not the work itself.”



Reflecting on the theme of church decline in context of diocesan leadership, the Rt. Rev. Brian Cole, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of East Tennessee and chair of the House of Bishops Planning Committee, said, “For me, it helps to think about this ministry as fragile because that lessens the feelings of isolation.”



The bishops who served as emcee each day of the gathering offered brief online reflections, which are available here on Facebook.



While the spring gathering of the House of Bishops traditionally emphasizes retreat, Sabbath, and relationship building, the bishops held a business meeting on Feb. 29. The Rt. Rev. Diane Jardine Bruce, bishop provisional of the Episcopal Diocese of Western Missouri and secretary for the House of Bishops, noted at the start of the meeting that when she became a bishop 14 years ago, only 10% of the bishops were women; now, 36% of bishops in The Episcopal Church are women.



The bishops received an update from their colleagues appointed to the constituting group for the Episcopal Coalition for Racial Equity and Justice. The Rt. Rev. Ian T. Douglas, bishop resigned of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut, reminded the group that under Resolution A125, the coalition exists as an extra-ecclesial body, but it will have annual funding from the income of 10% of the unrestricted endowment of the Domestic and Foreign Missionary Society. Douglas also informed the bishops that the coalition will soon have incorporation as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.



The Rt. Rev. Ann Ritonia, bishop suffragan for Armed Forces and Federal Ministries, told the bishops that there are 104 Episcopal chaplains, including 94 in active military duty, seven ministering in Veterans Affairs, and three ministering in federal prisons. She emphasized the need to encourage vocations in military chaplaincy, particularly to ensure that LGBTQ+ service members have access to identity-affirming spiritual care. Ritonia also lifted up the Episcopal Diocese of the Rio Grande as the pathway for chaplains from other denominations to become military chaplains in The Episcopal Church.



On March 1, the Rt. Rev. C. Andrew Doyle, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Texas, hosted a panel discussion on the role of bishop—in personal, diocesan, and whole-church context—with the Rt. Rev. Craig Loya, bishop of the Episcopal Church in Minnesota; the Rt. Rev. Jennifer Baskerville-Burrows, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Indianapolis; and the Rt. Rev. Scott Mayer, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Northwest Texas.



The bishops observed a Sabbath on March 2 and reconvened for General Convention orientation on March 3. The House of Bishops has seen approximately 25% turnover since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this orientation provided an opportunity for bishops new to General Convention to learn more about House of Bishops procedures. The gathering concluded on March 4 with further reflection time and a closing reception.