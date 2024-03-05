Copper Magnetic Wire Market to accelerate at 5.3% CAGR, $39 billion by 2031 growth expected during the forecast period

Copper Magnetic Wire Market Size, Share

Copper Magnetic Wire Market size was valued at $23.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $39 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022-2031.

KEY PLAYERS

copper magnetic wire end-user, such as Citychamp Dartong Co., Ltd., Dahren Group, Ederfil Becker, ELEKTRISOLA, Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire LLC, Hpw Metallwerk Gmbh, IRCE S.p.A.LS Cable & System, Proterial, Ltd., Rea Magnet Wire Company Inc., SAM Dong, Inc., Schwering & Hasse Elektrodraht GmbH, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co., Ltd., and Xignux (CME Wire and Cable, Inc.).

The Copper Magnetic Wire market report is analyzed across Type, Application, End-Use Industry

Type

Enameled, Covered

End User Industry

Automotive, Machinery, Aerospace, Construction, Others

Analysis of COVID-19 impact

