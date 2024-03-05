Submit Release
Eurogroup meeting of 11 March 2024

The press briefing ahead of the Eurogroup meeting will take place on Thursday, 7 March at 10.00.

The briefing will be “off the record” and will be given by Tuomas Saarenheimo, President of the Eurogroup Working Group.

The press briefing will take place in a hybrid format: EU accredited journalists will be able to participate and ask questions either remotely or in person at the Europa building press room.

If you haven’t registered for one of the previous Eurogroup press events, please use this link to do so and have the possibility to ask questions remotely.

Deadline for registration: Thursday, 7 March 2024, 09.00
Further instructions will be sent to all registered participants shortly after the deadline.

Source European Council - Mar 5, 24

