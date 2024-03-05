Launch of Latinas in Tech Greater Philadelphia on International Women's Day
PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latinas in Tech Greater Philadelphia Chapter is hosting a celebration of its official chapter launch on Friday, March 8, 2024 from 3:30pm - 5:00pm ET in the Law Library on the 6th floor of City Hall 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA. Following the day's event, there will be a celebration from 5:00pm - 8:00pm co-hosted by 1Philadelphia at Mindspace 100 East Penn Square, Philadelphia PA.
The launch event will feature speakers such as Council Member Rue Landau, Shannon Morales founder of Tribaja, and other Latinx Technology leaders shaping the Greater Philadelphia technology scene. “It is truly exhilarating to see such a diverse and dynamic group of professionals making their mark in the tech industry,” said Council Member Rue Landau. “With their collaboration, leadership, and dedication to creating a more inclusive tech landscape, I’m proud to support their incredible work in the tech industry and beyond.”
Registration and Agenda Information
To register online, obtain agenda information, or more information about Latinas in Tech Philadelphia, please visit: https://events.latinasintech.org/event/greater-philadelphia-latinas-in-tech-chapter-launch-party/
If you cannot attend the event, but would like to join or share with others who would be interested in joining the organization, or supporting the organization either through partnerships or sponsorships, please contact the organization via the channels below:
About Us
Latinas in Tech Greater Philadelphia is a chapter of the global non-profit organization Latinas in Tech. As the first Latinas in Tech chapter in Pennsylvania, the Greater Philadelphia chapter’s goals are to provide the resources, opportunities and community Latinas need to thrive, innovate, and lead in tech in the Greater Philadelphia region. Hispanics and Latinos are the largest minority in the U.S. but Latinas represent only 1-2% of the tech community with an even lower percentage in the Greater Philadelphia region. Organizations like Latinas in Tech Greater Philadelphia are critical to bridging this gap by providing mentors, technology training opportunities, and a community to support the growth of young Latinas entering the field or Latinas interested in changing careers.
Contact Us
Latinas in Tech Greater Philadelphia
philadelphia@latinasintech.org