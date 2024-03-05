Professionals’ Financial - Mutual Funds Inc. announces the investment risk rating increase of FDP Balanced Income Portfolio

MONTRÉAL, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professionals’ Financial - Mutual Funds Inc. (“FDP”), the investment fund manager and portfolio manager of FDP Balanced Income Portfolio (the “Fund”), announces that the investment risk rating of the Fund increases from “Low” to “Low to Medium”.



The investment risk rating of the Fund is calculated in accordance with the standardized mutual fund risk classification methodology of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

The new investment risk rating of the Fund will not result in any change to the investment objectives or strategies for the Fund.

