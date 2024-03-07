IDScan.net To Showcase ID Verification Solutions at 2024 Mid America Trucking Show
ID scanning and driver verification tools can help trucking companies, brokers, and retailers prevent fraud and cargo theft
Businesses are looking for layered solutions to help prevent fraud, and verifying identities of individuals who have access to high-value goods and freight should be a key element of that strategy.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDScan.net, developers of AI-powered identity verification tools, is pleased to announce its role as a first-time exhibitor at the 2024 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS). The event is scheduled for March 28th to March 30th, 2024, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY and is expected to host more than 60,000 trucking and logistics industry attendees.
IDScan.net will showcase their ID scanning and facial recognition solutions in booth #61037. In addition to brick-and-mortar ID scanning using VeriScan ID Authentication, IDScan.net will demonstrate its digital identity verification engine (DIVE) which allows for remote ID validation via SMS. Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to test the technology with sample IDs, and fraudulent IDs that have been caught by real customers.
“We have seen rapid growth in the automotive and transportation industries over the last 12 months,” said IDScan.net President, James Burke. “Businesses are looking for layered solutions to help prevent fraud, and verifying identities of individuals who have access to high-value goods and freight should be a key element of the theft prevention strategy of any trucking business.”
According to CargoNet, cargo theft spiked 57% in 2023 over 2022, but the industry still struggles to quantify the impact of theft due to reporting inadequacies. The trucking and logistics industry has attacked the growing problem with multiple technology solutions, of which IDScan.net’s identity verification products represent a first line of defense: knowing and verifying the identities of drivers. Both VeriScan and DIVE use AI to catch and flag fake IDs commonly used by fraudsters, and can be configured to add DMV checks and queries against known fraud lists to provide an even deeper profile on drivers arriving at the warehouse.
Trucking companies, brokers, driver training organizations, and large freight companies are encouraged to meet the IDScan.net team on-site at MATS to get a demonstration of both in-person and remote ID verification technology.
