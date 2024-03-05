Ceramic Tile Center, Sonoma County's Premier Stone and Tile Showroom Expands to Marin with New Showroom and Warehouse
Stepping Into Marin: Ceramic Tile Center's Legacy Expands to Three Locations with a New Showroom and Warehouse Facility
This expansion not only reflects our continued commitment to serving the design and construction community but also underscores our dedication to providing unparalleled quality and service”SAN RAFAEL, CA, MARIN, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly five decades of serving the design and building community in Sonoma County, Ceramic Tile Center is proud to announce the opening of its new showroom and warehouse location, marking an exciting new chapter for this family-owned and operated business.
— Tyler Lewis, CEO of Ceramic Tile Center
Since 1976, Ceramic Tile Center has been synonymous with quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service in the stone and tile industry. With a commitment to offering the finest selection of products and unparalleled expertise, the company has become a trusted partner for architects, designers, contractors, and homeowners alike.
The new showroom, located at 30 Castro Avenue in San Rafael, will continue the tradition of excellence that Ceramic Tile Center is known for, while providing customers with even greater accessibility and convenience. The new location will serve as a full service destination for all building needs, featuring an extensive range of premium stone and tile products, including marble, quartzite, granite, porcelain and more. "We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with the opening of our second showroom," said Tyler Lewis, CEO of Ceramic Tile Center. "This expansion not only reflects our continued commitment to serving the design and construction community but also underscores our dedication to providing unparalleled quality and service to our customers." With its convenient location and expansive selection, the new showroom is poised to become a premier destination for homeowners and industry professionals seeking inspiration and expertise for their projects. Whether embarking on a kitchen renovation, bathroom remodel, or custom home build, customers can trust Ceramic Tile Center to deliver the finest products and personalized service every step of the way.
To celebrate the grand opening of the new showroom and warehouse, Ceramic Tile Center will be opening their doors to the new Marin location on Monday March 4th, featuring exclusive promotions, product knowledge discussions, and complimentary design consultations. Clientele will have the opportunity to explore the latest trends in stone and tile, meet with industry experts, and discover why Ceramic Tile Center has been a trusted name in Sonoma County for over four decades.
For more information about Ceramic Tile Center and its new showroom and warehouse location, please visit ceramictilecenter.com or contact Tyler Lewis.
