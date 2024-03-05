Robotic Pool Cleaner Market is projected to grow $2,483.50 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 14.1%. Latest research

Robotic Pool Cleaner -amr

Autonomous operation without any human intervention, low maintenance costs, and reliability of robotic pool cleaner drive the growth

rise in technological advancements, and growing consumer preference for energy efficient systems are driving the growth of global robotic pool cleaner market during the forecast period” — Roshan Deshmukh

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The proposed Robotic Pool Cleaner Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Robotic Pool Cleaner Market,” The robotic pool cleaner market size was valued at $740.50 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,483.50 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Speaking about this research report in particular, it includes:

Five Types of Segmentations (by Product Type, Power, Application, Distribution Channel, Region)

Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America)

Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.

Ten Company Profiles (these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, Niche Market Players, etc.)

Industry Landscape Analysis

Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on this market at Global and Regional Level.

The pool cleaner is a gadget or device that assists in the cleaning of a pool. A robotic pool cleaner is a machine that cleans a pool by itself. The polyester filter cartridges, a motor, on-board pumps, and a remote control make up this system. The filter cartridges must be cleaned on a regular basis in order for a robotic pool cleaner to perform properly. A robotic pool cleaner cleans the pool by removing debris and dust. The microprocessor technology is used in some robotic pool cleaners. The robotic pool cleaners typically come with a remote control for remote operation.

Individuals will have more free time, which will lead to increased involvement and demand for swimming pool services. Nevertheless, if this free time is gained as a result of unemployment, the sector does not benefit as consumers frequently do not have the financial means to make optional purchases when they are unemployed. The time spent on leisure and sports is predicted to increase modestly in 2020, providing a potential threat to sector operators as economic indicators as employment levels improved. This has created robotic pool cleaner market opportunity globally.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Robotic Pool Cleaner Market include:

Aquatron Robotic Technology

iRobot Corporation

KOKIDO

Mariner 3S AG

Hangzhou Gaoyue Technology Co. Ltd

maytronics

Milagrow HumanTech

Pentair

Polaris Inc.

Zodiac Pool Systems

The range of robot uses has widened as technical applications have grown. In addition to industrial applications, robots may increasingly do human tasks. The market players are incorporating innovative technologies to meet changing and rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly products. For example, Aquabot, a robotic pool cleaner, employs one of the most powerful pumps in the market to reduce the quantity of chemicals added to the pool while also purifying it. One of the robotic pool cleaner market trends is the advancement of technology, which is contributing to the market growth on a large scale.

The key manufacturers are constantly working toward integrating technological innovations with diverse consumer requirements in such a way that revenue can successfully be generated from the same. These robotic pool cleaners clean the dirt and debris from the swimming pools and are often operated by a remote. Some robotic pool cleaners often come up with microprocessor-based technology. Its parts such as filter cartridges need to be periodically cleaned for better functioning of the product.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

The above-ground segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 14.5%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The hotels segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 14.5%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of 14.8%, in terms of value during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.7%, in terms of value during the forecast period.

The Europe robotic pool cleaner accounted for more than 30% of the global market in 2020.

The U.S. accounted for more than 61% of the North American market in 2020.

