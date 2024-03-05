Final Few Weeks to Submit Entries for Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Contest

NASHVILLE --- The March 29 deadline is around the corner for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2024-25 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar and license cards. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee.

As announced, this year’s contest returns to a TWRA traditional August-July format by popular demand. The selected winning entries will appear in the 2024-25 calendar which begins in August 2024.

Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, sized to print no smaller than 8-1/2x11, and resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch. Visit tnwildlife.org and click the calendar contest button to submit an entry. If a photo is selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60.

Tennessee Wildlife is the official magazine for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Subscription rates are $10 for one year, $17 for two years and $25 for three years.

