AMN Healthcare Sustainability & Social Impact Report Shows Industry-Leading Efforts

DALLAS, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its recently released 2023 Sustainability and Social Impact Report, AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States, shares its 10th annual update on the impact of its business and highlights significant progress in talent diversity, healthcare access, governance excellence, and reducing environmental impact.



“Driving change through our sustainability and social impact work is central to how AMN Healthcare does business. Advancing a healthy, just, equitable, and sustainable world begins through collaboration with our team members, clients, healthcare professionals, suppliers and other stakeholders,” said AMN Healthcare President and CEO Cary Grace. “Through these partnerships and propelled by our mission to empower the future of care, we share a steadfast commitment to strong governance, corporate responsibility, and putting people first. This commitment inspires our DEI efforts, our technology investments that improve healthcare access, and our environmentally sound practices.”

Highlights from the 2023 Sustainability & Social Impact Report:

Patient Care

200,000+ placements of 148,000+ healthcare professionals

More than 4,000 interpreters bridged language barriers in more than 20 million patient encounters

More than $2 million invested in advancing healthcare workforce pipeline, diversity and resilience

Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission (2006-2024)

Testified on Capitol Hill in a joint congressional oversight hearing related to the Veterans Health Administration’s recruitment and retention of healthcare workers.



Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

75% Committee Chairs of Board of Directors are women or BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and other people of color)

Maintained award-winning Board diversity of 56% women, along with 33% Black or Hispanic/Latinx

39% of team members, 30% of all leaders, and 16% of executives are BIPOC

69% of team members, 63% of all leaders, and 52% of executives are women, including the President and CEO

Governance and Business Practices

Earned the Compliance Leader Verification from Ethisphere in recognition of achieving best-in-class Ethics and Compliance program

Industry-leading MSCI Score of AAA+, among top 4% of healthcare providers and services

Established an Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Adoption Committee



Climate Impact

Procured 100% renewable electricity for operations, and offset remaining scope 1 & 2 emissions

Committed to and set near- and long-term company-wide (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) GHG emission reductions in line with climate science and Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard

Submitted company’s first CDP climate questionnaire, scoring above average



View the full AMN Healthcare 2023 Sustainability & Social Impact Report .

