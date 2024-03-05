Consumer Alert: Be Aware of Election Scam AI Robocallers

Today is primary day in North Carolina, and while you are heading to the polls to cast your vote, watch out for bad actors who may use this time to try and send you scam election robocalls. In recent weeks, news media have reported calls that use artificial intelligence to impersonate the President and discourage voters from participating in the primary. In February, Attorney General Josh Stein sent a warning letter on behalf of the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force to a company that allegedly made these scam election robocalls in New Hampshire.

Remember, if you receive a suspicious call from someone trying to influence your vote, the best thing to do is just hang up. Follow our tips to avoid AI scammers:

Be skeptical of out-of-the-blue calls from someone claiming to be a politician, a loved one, or a celebrity.

Think before you act. Take a moment to stop, evaluate, and verify the situation so you do not fall for a scam tactic.

Spreading false information about the law to try to discourage or prevent someone from voting is illegal. If you suspect someone is spreading disinformation about the election, hang up and report the call to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

If you have any questions about voting or your registration status, contact your state or county board of elections for assistance.

If you have any questions, contact our office’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-NO-SCAM or file a complaint at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint.