Tribal Health Launches Quick Response Force to Improve Emergency Medicine in Native Communities
Immediate deployment team provides immediate ED coverage to close care gapsSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tribal Health, the leader in healthcare solutions for Indigenous communities, announced the launch of its new Quick Response Force, a rapid deployment program designed to ensure continuous, culturally sensitive emergency medicine in Native American communities. By swiftly dispatching EM providers to facilities with a coverage gap, Quick Response Force can expedite treatment for life-threatening illnesses and injuries and ensure continuity of care in resource-challenged environments.
Arthur Sakakihara-Chavarria (Mescalero Apache), PA, who created the program, said the new program is intended to mitigate some of gaps caused by provider shortages on Tribal lands.
“It can be difficult to hire and retain talented healthcare professionals on remote reservations. When a provider leaves unexpectedly, there isn’t always a local provider pool to tap for a replacement,” said Sakakihara-Chavarria. “Given that a patient transfer to another facility can take hours, having a fully staffed emergency department is a matter of life or death. By proactively anticipating facility needs, Quick Response Force can lighten the burden on facilities to procure staff when care is needed most.”
Quick Response Force consists of emergency medicine physicians and advanced practice providers who are on call at all times. Tribal Health President Whittney LaCroix (Sicangu Lakota) noted that in addition to emergency medicine expertise, Quick Response Force providers bring culturally responsive skills to the table.
“This is a fundamental strategy shift in delivery of Indigenous care,” LaCroix stated. “Visiting an emergency room can be an extremely vulnerable moment for a patient. Our talent pool of highly skilled physicians, nurses, and specialists know how to ensure every patient feels respected and comfortable. Quick Response Force will not only fill gaps in coverage, but also deliver an unparalleled level of culturally sensitive emergency medicine.”
The program officially launches on March 1.
Tribal Health provides emergency medicine, critical care, primary and behavioral health care, as well as consulting and staffing services, to Tribal and federal healthcare facilities nationwide. The only organization of its kind, Tribal Health is committed to transforming Native American and Indigenous communities from within, improving access to care, empowering providers, and delivering high quality, culturally sensitive care that is tailored to Indigenous needs. Learn more at tribalhealth.com.
