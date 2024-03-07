Indonesian Constitutional Court Again Holds a Hearing on the Revision of Medical Cannabis Legal Framework

Singgih Tomi Gumilang [right] speaks at the Indonesian Constitutional Court [MKRI], on February 26, 2024.

The Indonesian Constitutional Court held a hearing on the revision of the legal framework for medical cannabis, registered under case number: 13/PUU-XXII/2024.

SOUTH JAKARTA, DKI JAKARTA, INDONESIA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indonesian Constitutional Court [MKRI] recently held a hearing regarding the revision of the legal framework for medical cannabis, registered under case number: 13/PUU-XXII/2024. This hearing, conducted on February 26, 2024, followed the preliminary examination process aimed at addressing and clarifying various legal aspects concerning the use of medical cannabis. The public can also view the video recording of the hearing at: uns.id/1lhc

In Indonesia, the legality status of medical cannabis has been a subject of ongoing debate and struggle. Currently, the use of cannabis, including for medical purposes, is strictly prohibited under Indonesian law. However, there has been growing advocacy for the legalization of medical cannabis due to its potential therapeutic benefits for certain medical conditions, including cerebral palsy.

In corresponding with this, the hearing addressed the needs of Shita Aske Paramitha, who suffers from cerebral palsy and requires medical cannabis. This treatment is renowned for its potent therapeutic benefits for this disease.

The hearing was attended by Pipit Sri Hartanti and Supardji as petitioners, along with Singgih Tomi Gumilang, Elly Susanti, and Heru Iskhan Noor as representatives of the Petitioners' legal team.

During the hearing, Singgih Tomi Gumilang, the head of the petitioners' legal team, also presented details of Asian countries that have already legalized cannabis for medical purposes. He suggested that Indonesia should consider following suit, noting that an increasing number of countries have raised public awareness regarding the benefits of medical cannabis, ultimately leading to the legalization of this plant.

The revision of the legal framework for medical cannabis, documented under case registration number: 13/PUU-XXII/2024, was undertaken to ensure the accuracy of amendments related to Article 1, paragraph (2), along with the Explanation of Law Number 8 of 1976. These amendments were requested to be examined in conjunction with Article 28H, paragraph (2) of the 1945 Constitution, with the objective of elucidating the process of reviewing laws at the MKRI.

The revised application for medical cannabis legal framework, under case registration number: 13/PUU-XXII/2024, is also accessible in the updated application document, which has been uploaded at: uns.id/1lha. Each point of improvement was comprehensively elaborated by Singgih Tomi Gumilang.

In summary, the hearing concluded with the Petitum, a request from the petitioners for the Indonesian Constitutional Court [MKRI] to issue a decision as follows:

1. Grant the petitioners' request in its entirety;

2. Declare that the content of Article 1 paragraph (2) along with its Explanation in Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 8 of 1976 concerning the Ratification of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotics and the Protocol Amending It [State Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia of 1976 Number 36, Supplement to State Gazette Number 3085], including the sentence "Protocol that Amending the 1961 Single Narcotics Convention," is contrary to the 1945 Constitution and holds no binding legal force. This is unless interpreted as "Protocol Amending the 1961 Single Narcotics Convention, up to the protocol of the 63rd session, including the Sixty-third Commission on Narcotic Drugs document session Vienna, 2–6 March 2020, which uses the document symbol: E/CN.7/2020/CRP.19”;

3. Order the decision to be published in the State Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia accordingly;

or, if the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Indonesia holds a different opinion, request the fairest possible decision [ex æquo et bono].

For further inquiries or clarifications, please contact SITOMGUM Law Firm via cellphone at: +62818686420 or visit the firm’s website at: https://sitomgum.com/

© SITOMGUM Law Firm

SITOMGUM Law Firm is renowned for its innovative and effective legal solutions according to the needs of its clients. Based in Jakarta, Indonesia, the firm has professional team of experienced lawyers across various fields such as business, finance, property, and criminal law. Moreover, the firm is recognized for its proactive approach in staying abreast of the latest legal developments and regulations, including its advocacy for medical cannabis legalization in Indonesia.

Hearing on Case Number: 13/PUU-XXII/2024. Monday, February 26, 2024.