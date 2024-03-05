Automated Converting Machines to Revolutionize the Tissue Paper Converting Machine Industry Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand for tissue paper converting machines is directly dependent on the demand for tissue paper products. Global sales of tissue paper converting machines was valued at US$ 1.30 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach US$ 1.64 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 2.30% during the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for tissue paper converting machines is estimated to be around US$ 1.30 billion in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.30% over the forecast period and reach a market size of US$ 1.64 billion by 2034.



The tissue paper industry has seen remarkable growth in recent years. This is primarily due to the expansion of retail infrastructure, including supermarkets and convenience stores, which has ensured the widespread availability of tissue paper products, meeting consumer needs. Rising disposable incomes, particularly in developing regions, have also driven consumer preferences towards convenient and affordable hygiene products.

The emergence of online shopping platforms has also provided consumers with convenient access to a wide range of tissue paper products. Sales of tissue paper converting machines are also growing, as manufacturers in the hygiene product industry rely on these machines to produce items like facial tissues, toilet paper, and paper towels. Hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities are also some of the largest consumer groups in this market, using these machines to produce medical-grade tissue products used for patient care, sanitation, and sterilization purposes.

The tissue paper industry has experienced increasing demand from businesses in the hospitality sector, including hotels, restaurants, and catering services. This consumer group requires tissue paper products such as napkins and towels for guest use. Tissue paper converting machines are also experiencing increasing demand from schools, universities, and training centers that offer courses or workshops in textile manufacturing and hygiene product production.

“Companies in the tissue paper converting machine market must focus on sustainability initiatives like the adoption of eco-friendly manufacturing processes and materials to align with growing environmental consciousness among consumers and businesses,” says a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The automatic segment dominates the tissue paper converting machine market, accounting for a share of 90.60% in 2024.

On the basis of the system, the toilet roll converting segment is expected to lead the market with a share of 55.10% in 2024.

The tissue paper converting machine market in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% through 2034.

The tissue paper converting machine market in China is estimated to rise at a 4.60% CAGR through 2034.

The tissue paper converting machine market in Thailand has the potential to increase at a 4.00% CAGR through 2034.

The Spanish tissue paper converting machine market is predicted to rise at a 2.30% CAGR through 2034.

The tissue paper converting machine market in South Korea is very likely to grow at a CAGR of 2.30% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

Major companies in the tissue paper converting machine market are investing in research and development to improve machine efficiency, productivity, and automation capabilities.

Market players are expanding their global footprint through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations in order to tap into emerging markets and strengthen their presence in key regions.

Key Companies in the Market

Fabio Perini S.p.A. Smurfit Kappa Group Omet Kawanoe Zoki Co., Ltd M.Torres Disenos Industriales Sau BaoSuo Paper Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd A.Celli Group United Converting S.R.L Futura S.p.A Dechangyu Paper Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd Gambini S.p.A C.G. Bretting Manufacturing Co. Inc. Wangda Industrial Co., Limited. Zambak Kagit San.Ve Tic. Ltd.Sti Unimax Group Engineering & Development Corporation Tissuewell S.R.L

Recent Developments

In July 2019, Fabio Perini introduced eco-friendly packaging for tissue converting that uses paper and bioplastic to replace polyethylene, reducing plastic usage.

Sofidel opened its 7th US plant in Oklahoma in October 2020, investing US$ 360 million to meet increased consumer demand, employing 300 workers, with plans for capacity doubling.

In February 2024, GCP Paper USA expanded its Houston operations to Montgomery County, acquiring 32 acres for a manufacturing and distribution complex. The facility, which was to be built over ten years, employed approximately 150 people and produced various paper products.

In June 2017, Körber Group acquired MTC S.R.L., a global leader in interfolder/multifolder lines for tissue paper products, based in Lucca, Italy, strengthening its position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

By System Type:

Toilet Roll Converting Lines Consumer Away From Home

Kitchen Roll Converting Lines Consumer Away From Home

Folded Tissue Converting Line Consumer Away From Home

Paper Napkin Converting Lines

Standalone



By Operation Type:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe



Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

