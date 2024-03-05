San Francisco, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Factors Welcomes Julieann Esper Rainville as Chief Executive Officer



Power Factors, the leading software solutions provider for the renewable energy sector, announced today the appointment of Julieann Esper Rainville as Chief Executive Officer.

Esper Rainville, who succeeds former CEO Gary Meyers, will lead Power Factors through its next phase of growth. Meyers, who has served as the company's CEO since 2018, will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and will work with Esper Rainville to ensure a seamless transition for Power Factors’ global workforce and customer base.

Esper Rainville joins Power Factors at a pivotal phase of growth and innovation, marked by the recent introduction of its Unity renewable energy platform. With more than 27 years of software leadership experience in complex markets such as healthcare and supply chain management, Esper Rainville has demonstrated a track record of successfully scaling high-growth organizations and expanding their footprints through acquisition. Esper Rainville will be instrumental in guiding Power Factors as it continues to rapidly expand as the most advanced platform for managing renewable energy assets across the globe. Her focus on defining a strong corporate culture will be a core driver to support the company through its next phase of growth.

"I am truly excited to join Power Factors, a mission-driven organization at the forefront of accelerating the adoption of clean energy," said Julieann Esper Rainville, CEO of Power Factors. "Power Factors is positioned to lead the way in shaping the future of renewable energy management. I am honored to contribute to Power Factors' growth and success as we work together to empower the people who power the world."

Expressing enthusiasm for the transition, Meyers remarked, "Leading Power Factors for nearly 6 years has been incredibly special. We have a brilliant team and serve amazing customers around the globe. I am delighted to welcome Julieann, as she is an exceptionally talented leader and an ideal fit to help accelerate Power Factors’ innovation in the fast-paced clean energy marketplace.”

Prior to joining Power Factors, Esper Rainville served as President of PointClickCare, the market leader in clinical solutions for post-acute care. She has also served as an Operating Partner at Advent International, in senior leadership roles at Cyncly (previously 2020) and UKG (previously Kronos) and served on the boards of Viventium and Azalea Health. Her previous recognitions include #1 in the Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software, Stevie Silver Award Recipient for Female Executive of the Year, and Woman of the Year shortlist by Women in IT.

About Power Factors

Power Factors is a SaaS provider whose renewable energy software platform is one of the most extensive and widely deployed solutions in the market. With over 275 GW of wind, solar, hydro, and energy storage assets managed worldwide across more than 600 customers and 18,000 sites, Power Factors manages 25% of the world’s renewable energy data*.

Power Factors’ Unity is the next-generation renewable energy SaaS platform that supports the entire energy value chain, from monitoring and controls to market participation. The company’s suite of open, data-driven applications empowers renewable energy stakeholders to collaborate, automate critical workflows, and make more informed decisions to maximize asset returns. Energy stakeholders receive end-to-end support, including solutions for SCADA & PPC, centralized monitoring, performance management, commercial asset management, and field service management.

With deep domain expertise, AI-powered insights are delivered at scale so businesses can optimize assets, unlock growth, and make smarter decisions as the world rapidly transitions to clean energy. Power Factors fights climate change with code.

Learn more at powerfactors.com .

*Note: Excluding China and India

