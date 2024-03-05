New deputy director of internal operations appointed at Game and Fish

3/4/2024 2:12:22 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has a new deputy director of internal operations. Eric Wiltanger assumed his position March 1, a promotion from his previous position as chief of the Services Division.

“Stepping into a new role is more than assuming a title, it is about embracing a responsibility to guide the department with integrity and toward excellence,” Wiltanger said. “With deep respect and commitment for the department’s mission and those entrusted to uphold it, we can ensure Wyoming’s wildlife heritage thrives for future generations.”

Wiltanger is an established leader at Game and Fish and brings decades of managerial experience to the deputy director position. Wiltanger began his career with the State of Wyoming in 2010 and held various leadership positions with the Wyoming Department of Corrections and Division of Criminal Investigations. Before serving the Cowboy State, Wiltanger served in the United States Air Force for 20 years.

“Eric is an incredibly strong leader who is well-suited for this role. His exemplary dedication and ability to lead has already made a positive impact on the department,” said Brian Nesvik, Game and Fish director. “We are confident he will continue to elevate our department and drive us toward even greater excellence.”

The deputy director of internal operations is responsible for overseeing the development and management of the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission budget, grants, contracts and agreements and oversight of the fish, wildlife, services and fiscal divisions.

Wiltanger will be based out of the Game and Fish Headquarters in Cheyenne.

