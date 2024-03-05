Xsolla Unveils Web Shop 2.0, a Leading Solution for Web Purchases, to Power Profitable Direct-To-Consumer Sales for Game Developers

Los Angeles--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Xsolla, a video game commerce company, has introduced Xsolla Web Shop 2.0. Since Xsolla's focus on web monetization began in 2021, Xsolla has launched 210+ Web Shops for leading mobile studios worldwide across multiple genres. Drawing on this extensive experience, Xsolla has been building a new, innovative version of its flagship solution, Web Shop, designed to help mobile game developers construct direct-to-consumer monetization strategies to increase revenue by motivating gamers to pay on the web.

"Xsolla Web Shop 2.0 is a testament to our commitment to evolving with the mobile gaming industry's needs. This innovation results from launching over 200 Web Shops, including 40 of the top 100 highest-grossing mobile games worldwide. This extensive real world application with customer feedback has been pivotal in expanding the Web Shop solution for mobile games. We continue to focus on actual market needs and provide tailored solutions, setting us apart in the industry," said David Stelzer, President of Xsolla. "Xsolla Web Shop is our strategic innovation to meet the evolving demands of the mobile gaming industry. By emphasizing user-level personalization and instant web shop launch, we enhance how developers engage with players and maximize their revenue."

With this release, Xsolla is unveiling the Instant Web Shop, a templatized online store fully functional to power web purchases in as little as 24 hours. This rapid deployment tool for starting immediate revenue collection improves user awareness of the advantages of making purchases on the web. As a next step, once the value hypothesis is validated, developers can build a comprehensive LiveOps system with Web Shop LiveOps tools for sales management.

Xsolla Web Shop 2.0 Features:

• Advanced LiveOps Tools: Includes A/B testing, featured offers, first purchase offers, secret shop promotions, coupons, promo codes, and both time-limited and number-limited offers. These tools enable developers to craft highly valuable player experiences.

• Personalization and Engagement: Through personalized offers, discount promotions, bonus promotions, a loyalty program, and a reward system developers can significantly increase player engagement and loyalty.

• Expert Guidance and Support: Xsolla provides expert guidance in navigating the intricacies of web shop management, empowering partners to maximize their earnings.

• Improved User Flow: seamless, one-click payments with Xsolla Wallet, PWA (Progressive Web Application) and Deeplink Authentication.

The upcoming enforcement of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) on March 6th marks another step in the market shift towards digital e-commerce freedom. The current state of the alternative billing in-app does not offer flexibility or a real discounted rate for game developers, which makes Web Shop the best method for mobile game success.

For more information about Xsolla Web Shop 2.0 and its features, please visit: xsolla.pro/webshop-2

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

