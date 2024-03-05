Tiara Yachts Sees Sales Success at the Miami International Boat Show

The boat maker sold 21 units at the world’s largest boat show

HOLLAND, Mich., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiara Yachts, a family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, reported another year of positive sales today following the 2024 Miami International Boat Show (MIBS) earlier this month. The company exceeded its goals by selling 21 units, a 10% increase compared to 2023.



“The energy at Miami this year was excellent,” said Sue Kane, Tiara’s Director of Sales. “The excitement about our products was evident from day one, and the performance at the show by our team was phenomenal. This set the stage for a great week and our best sales performance at MIBS in recent years.”

Tiara’s MIBS presence was anchored by the debut of the all-new EX 54, the second model in the EX series following the EX 60. Also featured were several highly sought-after outboard models spanning from 34 to 48 feet from Tiara’s Luxury Express (LE), Luxury Sport (LS), and Luxury Crossover (LX) lines, including the 48 LE, 48 LS, 43 LS, 38 LS 34 LS and 34 LX. In addition, recently added Fishing Modules and Equipment packages were on display.

“We look forward to MIBS every year,” said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts. “This year, it was particularly exciting as we not only celebrated the debut of our new EX 54 but also kicked off our 50th anniversary on February 18. Based on what we saw and heard from customers and dealers alike, we could not be more excited about what lies ahead for our company.”

During the show, Tiara Yachts announced interior and exterior enhancements coming to its 43 LE, earned the 2023 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award from the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) for the 16th consecutive year and celebrated its 50th anniversary on the final day of the show, Sunday, February 18.

Customers can next view Tiara Yachts’ vessels at the Palm Beach International Boat Show from March 21-24; Tiara’s display will be located between Ramp 7 and 8.

For more information about Tiara Yachts, visit tiarayachts.com.

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 60 feet in the Coupe and EX lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com.

Media Contact:

Alysa Kirn

Lambert

akirn@lambert.com

586.354.4669