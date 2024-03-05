Submit Release
Nachverdichtung in Kaulsdorf sorgt für Unmut bei Anwohnern

Aufgrund der großen Wohnungsnot in Berlin ist Nachverdichtung zwischen bestehenden Gebäuden dringend nötig. Die bisherigen Einwohner protestieren oft, da sie schlechtere Lebensbedingungen befürchten: weniger Platz, mehr Hitze. Wie das klimafreundlich gehen könnte, hat jetzt die gemeinnützige Organisation "Climate Analytics" untersucht. Im Gespräch: Carl-Friedrich Schleußner, Climate Analytics Beiträge von Marcel Trocoli Castro und Tamy Alena Daum

